Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google, Facebook investing in Jio shows both see value, opportunities to co-exist: Report

Google and Facebook are competitors in India with both controlling around 80 per cent of the digital ad market in the country, and the two also compete in other markets like cloud and payments, said BofA Securities. "Both taking minority interest in JPL (Jio Platforms) indicate both have non-overlapping commercial arrangements with Jio, both are focused on non-competing partnerships and both see value and opportunities to co-exist," it said in a report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:27 IST
Google, Facebook investing in Jio shows both see value, opportunities to co-exist: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google and Facebook taking minority stakes in Jio Platforms indicate that both have non-overlapping commercial arrangements with the company, are focused on non-competing partnerships and see value and opportunities to co-exist, according to a report. Google and Facebook are competitors in India with both controlling around 80 per cent of the digital ad market in the country, and the two also compete in other markets like cloud and payments, said BofA Securities.

"Both taking minority interest in JPL (Jio Platforms) indicate both have non-overlapping commercial arrangements with Jio, both are focused on non-competing partnerships and both see value and opportunities to co-exist," it said in a report. It is now less likely for Google to buy a stake in a competitor, it said, while pointing to past reports which had suggested that the US tech giant could be eyeing a stake in another telecom operator. Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore to buy a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' technology venture, Jio Platforms, adding to a series of investments from marquee investors since April. The investment by Google pegs Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.36 lakh crore. With this, the total investment from financial and strategic investors into Jio Platforms stands at Rs 1,52,056 crore.

Alphabet Inc joined Facebook, which opened the investment cycle in Jio Platforms by picking up 9.99 per cent stake for Rs 43,573.62 crore, as well as chipmaker Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc. Pointing to nuances of the partnerships -- Google's focus on phones and Facebook's on social media/commerce -- the BofA report of July 15 said "balancing the interests of both companies will likely have some complications for Jio, both want access to users in India for their services, with a friendly gatekeeper." In another report, Credit Suisse noted that Jio will introduce entry-level 4G smartphones to upgrade 2G customers and added that the Google partnership will be leveraged to design an operating system for these smartphones.

"These new smartphones should help accelerate the conversion of these 2G users to Jio users. In our view, while these users have lower ARPU (Average Revenue Per User), the same users can be monetised through advertisements, etc. which increases overall profitability of these users," the Credit Suisse note said..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking U.S. trade documents on social media

Britain said on Thursday that Russia sought to interfere in the 2019 general election by illicitly acquiring sensitive documents relating to a planned free trade agreement with the United States and leaking them on social media. It is almos...

German coronavirus-hit abattoir reopens, but output unclear

The German abattoir hit by a coronavirus outbreak that led to a second lockdown for the entire region reopened its slaughterhouse on Thursday, though the impact of new hygiene measures on the plants capacity is unclear. Authorities on Wedne...

CAG clarifies none of its officials asked to go in quarantine

The office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said that neither CAG nor its official has been asked to go in quarantine and the contents of news story captioned PAC Chairman, members, CAG in quarantine after Additional Director...

Actor Johnny Depp was punched by ex-wife Heard, UK court told

Actress Amber Heard punched her ex-husband and Hollywood star Johnny Depp during one of their heated arguments, striking him to protect her sister, Londons High Court was told on Thursday.Depp, 57, issuing the publisher of Britains Sun news...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020