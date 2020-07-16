Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Energy Chamber appoints advisory committee to serve on content matters

Local Content Committee members are part of the Chamber’s Advisory Board and serve in their personal capacities, representing decades of experience working for the leading local and international players in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:43 IST
African Energy Chamber appoints advisory committee to serve on content matters
Local content has always been at the core of the African Energy Chamber’s mandate and priorities. Image Credit: Flicker

The African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) has appointed its highest-level advisory committee to serve on local content matters and support capacity building across the continent. Local Content Committee members are part of the Chamber's Advisory Board and serve in their personal capacities, representing decades of experience working for the leading local and international players in Africa. They include:

Kola Karim, CEO, Shoreline Energy International

Walter Peviani, Managing Director, Saipem Contracting Nigeria Ltd

Jorg Kohnert, Managing Director, Jagal Energy

Chijioke Akwukwuma, Managing Director/CEO, Ocean Deep Drilling ESV Nigeria Limited (ODENL)

Jude Kearney, President, Kearney Africa

Eric Williams, President, Royal Triangle Energy Solutions

Pablo Memba, CEO, Equatorial Resources

Ogutu Okudo, Country Manager, SpringRock Group

Rémi Mouchel, Operations Director and President of the Executive Board, IFP Training

Local content has always been at the core of the African Energy Chamber's mandate and priorities. Capacity building and the procurement of local goods and services throughout the African hydrocarbons value chain is a central pillar to building sustainability in the industry, creating jobs and generating local value for African economies.

As African energy markets recover from Covid-19 and the historic crash of oil prices, local content matters will become even more important for governments and operators to support economic recovery and cut costs. In addition, 2020 has been a turning point for the African regional content, with increasing awareness across the continent on the need to build regional ventures and enterprises able to offer African solutions to African energy problems, from Senegal to Mozambique.

"We cannot continue to blame others for the lack of progress. Local content is changing across the board and adapting to new realities and requirements. In 2020, local content development needs to adapt to new market dynamics and developments in the African workforce. All stakeholders need to come around key priorities for our industry including the integration of women, the development of new skills, especially as the African energy industry embraces digitization, and finding a way to develop a strong African regional content," declared NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

The Local Content Committee is the second committee of the African Energy Chamber's Advisory Board to be announced this week. The Chamber has put together leading industry experts, executives and public representatives to support several initiatives over the course of 2020 and 2021, such as local content development, natural gas and energy transitions, the promotion of an enabling environment and the expansion of exploration activities.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking U.S. trade documents on social media

Britain said on Thursday that Russia sought to interfere in the 2019 general election by illicitly acquiring sensitive documents relating to a planned free trade agreement with the United States and leaking them on social media. It is almos...

German coronavirus-hit abattoir reopens, but output unclear

The German abattoir hit by a coronavirus outbreak that led to a second lockdown for the entire region reopened its slaughterhouse on Thursday, though the impact of new hygiene measures on the plants capacity is unclear. Authorities on Wedne...

CAG clarifies none of its officials asked to go in quarantine

The office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said that neither CAG nor its official has been asked to go in quarantine and the contents of news story captioned PAC Chairman, members, CAG in quarantine after Additional Director...

Actor Johnny Depp was punched by ex-wife Heard, UK court told

Actress Amber Heard punched her ex-husband and Hollywood star Johnny Depp during one of their heated arguments, striking him to protect her sister, Londons High Court was told on Thursday.Depp, 57, issuing the publisher of Britains Sun news...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020