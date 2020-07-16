GCPL aims Protekt to be Rs 500-cr brand in next 3 yrs

FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products expects its hygiene brand Protekt to be a Rs 500-crore brand in the next three years, as the company is expanding its product range in the segment, a company official has said. According to GCPL, Godrej Protekt is likely to grow seven to eight times from its current size in the next 3 years, as more people are adopting hygiene habits after the pandemic.

The Godrej group firm on Thursday introduced 12 products in the personal and home hygiene range, foraying into products such as face masks, germ protection Fruit & Veggie Wash and Multipurpose Disinfectant Solution. "As a brand, Godrej Protekt aims to be Rs 500 crore in next three years," GCPL CEO - India and SAARC - Sunil Kataria said.

Godrej Protekt, which was earlier present only hand sanitiser and handwash segment before COVID-19, has now a complete range of products for home, kitchen and personal use. "Protekt was a largely a hand-wash brand. We want to make it grow 7-8 times from its current size," he said.

However, Kataria has not shared Godrej Protekt's sales number for the last fiscal. GCPL has launched various products in the personal and home hygiene range, including Re one hand sanitiser sachet, PW95 Face Masks and multipurpose disinfectant solution.

"Our key new products include Germ Protection Fruit & Veggie Wash, Germ Protection Dish Wash Liquid, Re 1 Hand Sanitiser Sachet, Air & Surface Disinfectant Spray, On the Go Disinfectant Spray, Surface & Skin Anti-Bacterial Wipes, and Multipurpose Disinfectant Solution," Kataria said. Health and hygiene products have now become the fourth vertical of the company.

"This has seen a huge growth in the segment as Indians are taking more and more habits of hygiene," he said, adding affordability would be a feature of it. Besides, the Godrej group firm is also looking at institutional sales as promising for the hygiene segment.

"Institutional segment is going to be a large segment when India opens up offices, hotels, malls and other places. This is going to be a new segment, which is going to be big," he said. However, he also noted that institutional business is very price-sensitive.

"...there is definitely a brand play but has very competitive play. We have our own institutional division, which is looking very aggressively at taping institutional play going forward," said Kataria. Moreover, GCPL has also partnered the Indian Railways to promote travel hygiene among passengers and rail employees under its Protekt India Movement.

"Two lakh products of our new range like Hand Sanitiser Sachets, On the Go Disinfectant Spray will be used in passenger trains for a safe travel experience. "Our Air and Surface Disinfectant Spray will be used to disinfect surfaces of ticket booking counters as well. We look forward to the partnership with Central Railways to build an initiative, which will positively impact people's lives," he added.

Under Protekt India Movement, Godrej Protekt and Mumbai division of Central Railway will run a joint programme to improve travel hygiene and its awareness among passengers and rail employees. Godrej Protekt Health Soap will be given to railway employees for their hand hygiene. Besides this, hand sanitiser sachets will be distributed among passengers on Central Railway local trains as well as long-distance trains originating from Mumbai.

"The programme will cover close to 400 local and long-distance COVID-19 special trains," said GCPL..