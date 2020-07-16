Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goodera Presents Karma Summit 2020 - Rebuilding our Communities

On July 22nd and 23rd, over 3000 corporate leaders and nonprofits from 35 countries will join the Karma Summit on Rebuilding our Communities. Hosted by Goodera, the summit aims to be the world's largest online summit on doing good.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:40 IST
Goodera Presents Karma Summit 2020 - Rebuilding our Communities
Karma Summit 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): On July 22nd and 23rd, over 3000 corporate leaders and nonprofits from 35 countries will join the Karma Summit on Rebuilding our Communities. Hosted by Goodera, the summit aims to be the world's largest online summit on doing good. The event is open to all and will facilitate dialogue on the role of corporations, nonprofits, and individuals in rebuilding our communities - goodera.com/us/karma-summit.

Karma Summit will feature global leaders like Ursula Burns (Board member - Nestle, Uber, Exxon Mobil), Kailash Satyarthi (Nobel Peace Prize Winner, 2014), Gillian Tett (Chair of Editorial Board and US Editor-at-Large, Financial Times) amongst many others. CXOs, HR & CSR leaders like Linda Boff (CMO, GE), Beatriz Perez (SVP, The Coca-Cola Company), Jill Penrose (Chief People Officer, JM Smucker Co), Sean Vanderelzen (CHRO, Lineage Logistics), Christine McGrath (VP, Mondelez International), Alix Guerrier (CEO, GlobalGiving), Naren Gupta (Founder, Nexus Venture Partners), Varsha Rao (CEO, Nurx) and more will also be a part of the event. "Karma Summit aims to set the agenda for corporates and non-profits to work on rebuilding our communities in response to the pandemic and racial justice movement. It is imperative to talk about why and how the response should be a sustained shift in culture and not just a one-time event," says Abhishek Humbad, Founder and CEO of Goodera.

Mark Kramer, Faculty at Harvard Business School and Co-founder of FSG said, "Karma Summit is timely as companies navigate to Stakeholder Capitalism in the new normal." Karma Summit - Dialogue for rebuilding our communities

YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=xA5pwpoq5Xs&t=3s. The summit will also feature workshops on virtual volunteering for corporates and nonprofits, helping them set up programs for corporate giving and employee engagement. GlobalGiving, Teneo, Global Citizen, Omidyar Network, People Matters, and Platypus Advisors are partners to the Karma Summit.

Humbad says, "With remote work becoming a norm, virtual volunteering will be the future of corporate social impact and employee engagement. Goodera plans to enable corporates and nonprofits with the right infrastructure to turn corporate citizenship into a mass movement." Karma Summit 2020 is expected to be the world's largest virtual event on doing good, with over 3000 participants from 35 countries joining on July 22nd and 23rd from the comfort of their homes. We invite CSR, HR, and Nonprofit professionals to view the agenda and book their free seat here.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

NW Premier office's all staff test negative for COVID-19

Staff in the Office of the North West Premier have all tested negative for COVID-19.The staff were tested after the Premier Job Mokgoro had tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and subsequently went into quarantine.These staff members ...

European Central Bank urges leaders to act on economy

The European Central Bank is taking a break after deploying massive stimulus measures in recent weeks and on Thursday urged European leaders to help the economy by agreeing on a fund to support the regions hardest hit by the virus outbreak....

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future: Statement.

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future Statement....

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645; death toll mounts to 3,545: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645 death toll mounts to 3,545 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020