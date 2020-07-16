TN first in country in 'esanjeevaniopd' health care service

Tamil Nadu stood first in the country in delivering virtual health care services to people under the "esanjeevanipod" initiative, Health Mininster C Vijayabaskar said here on Thursday. By deploying the highest number of 617 government doctors and providing services to 6,471 people, which is the maximum number of beneficaries anywhere, Tamil Nadu continues to be in the first place in the country, he said.

"In the next phase, specialty doctors and super specialists from the government will provide services to the people," the Minister said in a statement. The initiative is a boon to pregnant women, children, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses and those who have tested positive for coronavirus, he noted.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had launched the esanjeevani initiative on May 13 in Tamil Nadu. People could consult doctors from the comfort of their homes by downloading 'esanjeevaniopd' app on their smartphones or by registering in the government portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/