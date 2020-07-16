Left Menu
Development News Edition

F-Talk Show's 'Discover Possibilities' Turns Out To Be A Massive Success

The launch of F-Talk Show's 'Discover Possibilities' on 11th July, 2020 as part of an initiative by Mint Green Events, was a massive success. It has been talked about a lot of social media, and audiences have shown a keen interest in this initiative.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:02 IST
F-Talk Show's 'Discover Possibilities' Turns Out To Be A Massive Success
F-Talk . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/Mint Green Events): The launch of F-Talk Show's 'Discover Possibilities' on 11th July, 2020 as part of an initiative by Mint Green Events, was a massive success. It has been talked about a lot of social media, and audiences have shown a keen interest in this initiative. The idealisation of this concept started with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic that has created a negative environment on a global scale. So, the curator and CEO for Mint Green Events, Mr. Viki Dharamdas decided to create a platform from where experts from various profession/industries etc. will be able to share their insights and views on how various organisations are planning to effectively act against the impact caused by COVID-19 pandemic. Also, people will share their thoughts and ideas as to how to take their growth graph upwards against all odds. The motive of this great initiative was to bring the best skills and talent on an open platform which will help all to share their experiences, expertise, insights and inspire each other, thereby creating a new wave of positive thinking, which is a must now in the post-COVID-19 world.

As the old saying goes, "Where there is a will, there is a way," this F-Talk initiative is sure to make all ponder over the importance of hard work and sharing of positive thoughts among people from varied skill-sets. The F-Talk team has received an overwhelmed response and support for the initiative. The team lends out a special thanks to the experienced speakers/panellist who gave time for this noble cause:

- Mr. Aslam Shaikh, the Cabinet Minister for Textiles, Fisheries, Ports, and Guardian Minister Mumbai City. - Mr. Manish Sodhi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sahara Hospitality Limited, who is a veteran in the hospitality industry with over 21 years of experience.

- Mr. Ravi Sunder Shetty, the Chairman & MD, Founder of Sai Palace Group of Hotels, who has more than 40 years of experience in the field. - Mr. Mukesh Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of K Raheja Realty Group, which owns the Infiniti Mall.

Apart from the distinguished members of the panel, F-Talk also extended a special thanks to the partners - Sahara Star, Sai Palace group, Infiniti mall, and their Radio Partner - Radio City. F-Talk will be back soon with more such talks and even more distinguished panellists and speakers. So stay hooked on to F-Talk.

This story is provided by Mint Green Events. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mint Green Events)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. order puts Malaysia glove industry under pressure over labour abuses

ADDS WRP reimbursing workers, workers comment By Beh Lih YiKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - M alaysias medical glove industry was under pressure to crack down on labour abuses on Thursday after the United States blocked im...

UK's COVID-19 outcome has not been good, mistakes were likely made - chief scientist

Britain has not achieved a good outcome in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments chief scientific adviser said on Thursday, adding that he was sure that mistakes had been made in the response to the crisis.Its very difficult t...

NW Premier office's all staff test negative for COVID-19

Staff in the Office of the North West Premier have all tested negative for COVID-19.The staff were tested after the Premier Job Mokgoro had tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and subsequently went into quarantine.These staff members ...

European Central Bank urges leaders to act on economy

The European Central Bank is taking a break after deploying massive stimulus measures in recent weeks and on Thursday urged European leaders to help the economy by agreeing on a fund to support the regions hardest hit by the virus outbreak....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020