Govt specifies colour scheme of vehicle number plates

The notification has been issued only for enabling clarity, and nothing new has been prescribed for the plates, it said. Earlier, the ministry had prescribed different registration marks on vehicles for various states and union territories. It later prescribed the colour of the alpha numerals and the background on registration plates for different categories of vehicles..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:50 IST
To remove any ambiguity regarding number plates of vehicles, the government on Thursday said registration plates of battery operated vehicles will continue to display alpha numerals in yellow colour with a green background. Vehicles with temporary registration will display alpha numerals in red with yellow background, while vehicles in possession of dealers will display alpha numerals in white with red background, a notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The notification is "to rectify the anomalies in the chapter on 'The assignment of registration mark on vehicles for various States and Union Territories at a glimpse' through tabulation of items so that it clearly enunciates the colour of the alpha numerals and the back ground of registration plate of different class and category of vehicles," the ministry said. The notification has been issued only for enabling clarity, and nothing new has been prescribed for the plates, it said.

