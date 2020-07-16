Left Menu
Plane carrying former Pemex CEO Lozoya has left Spain, police say

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:02 IST
Plane carrying former Pemex CEO Lozoya has left Spain, police say

Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, who is wanted in Mexico on corruption charges, has left Spain, a Spanish police spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman, who could not confirm if the plane was en route to Mexico City, said that the aircraft departed Madrid at 5.57 p.m. (1557 GMT).

Lozoya has been accused of bribery and money laundering in cases involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, as well as a Mexican fertilizer company. He has denied all wrongdoing.

