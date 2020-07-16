Thomas Cook India inks pact to take over dnata Travel India's corporate travel portfolio

Thomas Cook India on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with dnata Travel to take over the firm's corporate travel portfolio in the country. The company has signed a pact to operate as the travel management company to service dnata's customers as it closes this operation in India, Thomas Cook India said in a BSE filing.

The transition is expected to be completed over the next few weeks, it added. Thomas Cook India, however, did not share any financial details.

The agreement was concluded after an extensive evaluation by dnata, aimed at ensuring the continuity of top quality service levels for its corporate clients in India who wish to transition to Thomas Cook India, it added. "This agreement helps reinforce the Thomas Cook India Group's continued leadership in the corporate travel space, adding both scale and value to our portfolio," Thomas Cook India ED and CEO Mahesh Iyer said.

Rashid Al Awadhi, Regional VP, dnata Travel, said, "Whilst we are disappointed to be exiting the corporate market in India, it has always been our intention to provide our valued customers with an alternative option. We are delighted that we can now offer customers the option of a seamless transition to Thomas Cook India." PTI AKT ABM ABM.