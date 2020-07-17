HCL Technologies shares jump over 2 pc after Q1 earnings

Shares of HCL Technologies on Friday rose over 2 per cent after the company posted 31.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June 2020 quarter. The stock gained 2.28 per cent to Rs 642 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rose by 2.22 per cent to Rs 641.70. IT firm HCL Technologies on Friday posted 31.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,925 crore for the June 2020 quarter, and said that Shiv Nadar has stepped down from the Chairman's role.

Nadar's daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, will succeed him with immediate effect. The IT major had registered a net profit of Rs 2,220 crore in the April-June 2019 quarter (as per US GAAP), HCL Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue grew 8.6 per cent to Rs 17,841 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 16,425 crore in the corresponding quarter last year..