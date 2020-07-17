Garena unveils The Vengeance event to delight players

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Garena, the leading global online games developer, and publisher based in Singapore, has announced new in-game and esports content to entertain and engage the global Free Fire community during these challenging times. This comprises The Vengeance in-game event, which lands today, and two new international tournaments - the recently concluded Free Fire Asia All-Stars (FFAA) 2020 for Asia and the upcoming Gigantes tournament for the Latin America and Brazil regions.

With the global esports scene largely on pause due to the global situation surrounding the coronavirus, the new content reflects Garena's commitment to deliver exciting, engaging, and most importantly, safe content for its community. The new content also takes the place of the Free Fire Champion's Cup (FFCC) 2020 that had been scheduled for April this year, which Garena made the difficult decision to cancel.

The Vengeance event Originally planned as an in-game event for the FFCC 2020, The Vengeance event has now been released as a standalone event for players to enjoy.

Starting from July 17, The Vengeance event will allow players to win event-exclusive prizes, including costumes, parachute skins, loot boxes, and more. A new game mode, 'Grim Reaper', will also be available on the event's peak day on July 26. * From July 17 to 28, players can gather destroyer's orbs after every match and use them to spin for points in The Vengeance Exchange Hall. Milestone rewards include a new surfboard, gacha vouchers, and a permanent set of Master Destroyer Bundle.

* On July 26, players can log in to claim a permanent Destroyer's Final Strike bat skin and enjoy 3X EXP/Gold/Frag over the day. There will also be a 5x destroyer's orbs drop rate after every match to help players get the new bundle faster. Check out the teaser trailer for The Vengeance event here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84ojuQAI3aU

The full animation video will be released on Garena India's official YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages on July 18. Regional esports tournaments

Garena launched two new all-virtual international tournaments for players to compete from the comfort of their own homes - the recently-concluded FFAA 2020 for Asia and the upcoming Gigantes tournament for the LATAM and BR regions. Garena recently concluded the Free Fire Asia All-Stars (FFAA) 2020, Free Fire's premier online-only esports tournament in Asia, which brought together top influencers and professional players (pros) from India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam on June 12 and 13.

India's representatives also put in a strong showing at the tournament, with two of its teams securing podium finishes at the tournament. Desi Boys secured third place in the Influencer All-Stars leg of the tournament, while The Mafia's also placed third in the Pros All-Stars.

Gigantes will feature the top 12 teams from the Latin America and Brazil regions as they go head-to-head for the title of the continent's strongest Free Fire team and will take place on August 1. Free Fire can be downloaded at the following:

* Apple iOS App Store: https://apps.apple.com/US/app/id1300146617?mt=8 * Google Play Store:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_US

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)