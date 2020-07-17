Left Menu
Ola converts fumigation centres into safety zones

Cab aggregator Ola has converted its fumigation centres into safety zones to help drivers take care of all the safety prerequisites for their rides amid COVID-19 pandemic. Free vehicle fumigation by trained personnel using hospital-grade equipment every 48 hours, at no cost, is also provided, it added. To ensure every driver and vehicle undergoes a check every 48 hours, Ola sends regular notifications to drivers along with location details of the nearest Safety Zone.

Cab aggregator Ola has converted its fumigation centers into safety zones to help drivers take care of all the safety prerequisites for their rides amid COVID-19 pandemic. The company has announced Rs 500 crore commitment towards various safety initiatives, and plans to set up over 500 fumigation centers across the country under its 'Ride Safe India' initiative in view of the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

"In many ways, our driver-partners are operating like frontline workers and are facilitating essential mobility for citizens across the country. We are committed to providing them access to high-quality solutions," Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian said. The safety zones follow various procedures, including cab audits to ensure the availability of safety equipment such as masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant liquid. Apart from noting down drivers' temperature, a health-status check via the Aarogya Setu app is also performed there.

The driver temperature is updated on the Ola platform so customers can see it in real-time. All vehicle interiors are thoroughly wiped down in front of the drivers to instill proper sanitization process before every trip, Ola said. Free vehicle fumigation by trained personnel using hospital-grade equipment every 48 hours, at no cost, is also provided, it added.

To ensure every driver and vehicle undergoes a check every 48 hours, Ola sends regular notifications to drivers along with location details of the nearest Safety Zone. Vehicles are automatically off-roaded from the Ola platform in case the 48-hour window isn't met, it noted..

