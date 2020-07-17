Left Menu
Development News Edition

NoBroker plans to hire 300 professionals

"So, we are recruiting at all levels to address the pent-up demand to help our customers inch closer to their dream of owning a home," NoBroker Co-founder and Chief Business Officer Saurabh Garg said. He further said that at a time when COVID-19 impact is squeezing workforce across industries and many businesses are resorting to pay cuts, the company is looking to hire professionals to expand operations further.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:49 IST
NoBroker plans to hire 300 professionals

Property portal NoBroker on Friday said it is planning to hire nearly 300 professionals to further strengthen its business. The company plans to recruit professionals across all its verticals, including business, marketing, and technology, it said in a statement.

"With the lockdown lifted, we have seen the demand coming back to pre-COVID levels across cities. Our data also indicated that 65 per cent of consumers believe that it is the best time to buy a property as prices are low and many developers are offering attractive discounts. "So, we are recruiting at all levels to address the pent-up demand to help our customers inch closer to their dream of owning a home," NoBroker Co-founder and Chief Business Officer Saurabh Garg said.

He further said that at a time when COVID-19 impact is squeezing workforce across industries and many businesses are resorting to pay cuts, the company is looking to hire professionals to expand operations further. The company has four product lines, NoBroker, NoBrokerHood, NoBroker Pay and Home Services, which cater to end to end of customers' property search journey in buying or renting.

"We are looking for people with skills in open source Java, React, Elastic, Kafka, and Metabase. We treat each of our four verticals as startups. We are creating our own data lake, and hence we need a good combination of data scientists and engineers," its Co-founder and CTO Akhil Gupta said. On the technology side, the company is looking for data scientists, engineers, robotic process automation experts, UX designers, architects, and frontend and backend developers and on the marketing front, it is looking for corporate sales, loyalty management and social media roles, it said.

The property portal has presence in various cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson: Other countries' Covid-19 woes show what can go wrong

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the problems other countries are currently experiencing with the Covid-19 pandemic show what can go wrong if rules are not followed by the public. Look at other countries around the world, we...

Indian minorities panel faults police role in Delhi riots targeting Muslims

A government-appointed commission promoting the rights of Indias religious minorities said police failed to protect Muslims campaigning against a new citizenship law during violent riots in Delhi this year. At least 53 people, mostly Muslim...

Turkish defence industry says it can support Azerbaijan

Turkeys defense industry chief said on Friday that his sector was ready to help Azerbaijan, which has seen border clashes with Armenia in which 16 people have been killed. Turkey has strong historical and cultural ties with Azerbaijan, as w...

Motor racing-Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Hungarian GP practice

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton started his bid for an eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory by leading Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a dominant practice one-two on Friday. The Britons best lap of one minute 16.003 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020