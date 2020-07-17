NoBroker plans to hire 300 professionals

Property portal NoBroker on Friday said it is planning to hire nearly 300 professionals to further strengthen its business. The company plans to recruit professionals across all its verticals, including business, marketing, and technology, it said in a statement.

"With the lockdown lifted, we have seen the demand coming back to pre-COVID levels across cities. Our data also indicated that 65 per cent of consumers believe that it is the best time to buy a property as prices are low and many developers are offering attractive discounts. "So, we are recruiting at all levels to address the pent-up demand to help our customers inch closer to their dream of owning a home," NoBroker Co-founder and Chief Business Officer Saurabh Garg said.

He further said that at a time when COVID-19 impact is squeezing workforce across industries and many businesses are resorting to pay cuts, the company is looking to hire professionals to expand operations further. The company has four product lines, NoBroker, NoBrokerHood, NoBroker Pay and Home Services, which cater to end to end of customers' property search journey in buying or renting.

"We are looking for people with skills in open source Java, React, Elastic, Kafka, and Metabase. We treat each of our four verticals as startups. We are creating our own data lake, and hence we need a good combination of data scientists and engineers," its Co-founder and CTO Akhil Gupta said. On the technology side, the company is looking for data scientists, engineers, robotic process automation experts, UX designers, architects, and frontend and backend developers and on the marketing front, it is looking for corporate sales, loyalty management and social media roles, it said.

The property portal has presence in various cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR..