Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 764 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bond

The bank has issued and allotted unsecured rated listed subordinated non-convertible fully paid-up Basel III additional tier 1 perpetual bonds, it said in a regulatory filing. The bond carries coupon rate of 8.25 per cent. The banks were expected to fully implement these norms by March 2020. Stock of Bank of Baroda closed at Rs 49.40 apiece on the BSE, up 2.70 per cent from previous close..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:59 IST
Bank of Baroda raises Rs 764 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bond

Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has raised Rs 764 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis. The bank has issued and allotted unsecured rated listed subordinated non-convertible fully paid-up Basel III additional tier 1 perpetual bonds, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bond carries coupon rate of 8.25 per cent. Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date and hence may be treated as equity, not as debt.

The public sector bank said the issue of the bond opened on July 15 and closed on the same day, while the allotment was done to a total of 18 allottees on July 17, 2020. To comply with Basel-III Capital Regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks. Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III standards in phases since April 1, 2013. The banks were expected to fully implement these norms by March 2020.

Stock of Bank of Baroda closed at Rs 49.40 apiece on the BSE, up 2.70 per cent from previous close..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests living environment may be key to longevity

The environment where you live has a significant impact on the likelihood that you will reach centenarian age person who has reached the age of 100 years, suggests a recent study. The study conducted by scientists at Washington State Univer...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on optimism over economic recovery

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival, even as COVID-19 cases saw another record rise at home.BlackRock Inc, the worlds largest asset...

Piyush Goyal reviews Medical Oxygen supply and enhancement of capacity storage

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today reviewed the Medical Oxygen supply and enhancement of capacity storage in the country. The Officials of the Department of Industry and Internal ...

Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai' out now

The official trailer of Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, was released on Friday. It features a small-town cop digging into the deepest secrets while investigating a high-profile murder case. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020