Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K Administrative Council accords sanction to policy on affordable housing

Besides, it provides for their incentivisation in the form of exemptions from building permit fee, land use conversion and external development charges," he added. The policy also aims to provide rental housing, in which EWS families will be given dwelling unit on a licence basis for occupation and use for a particular period on making initial deposit and monthly charges, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:10 IST
J&K Administrative Council accords sanction to policy on affordable housing

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Friday, accorded sanction to a policy on affordable housing, including slum development, in the Union territory. The Council approved adoption and notification of the J&K Housing, Affordable Housing, Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation and Township Policy, 2020.

"The policy envisages seven models of housing, ranging from in-situ slum redevelopment to integrated township, to cater to the need of every section of society," an official spokesperson said. The new policy aims at promoting public-private partnerships for affordable housing and slum rehabilitation projects and provides platform for operation and maintenance of integrated/ special townships in a cooperative manner, he said.

The spokesperson said the policy includes minimum relocation of existing slum dwellers so as to maintain sanctity of existing economic and social linkages developed over a period of time in these informal settlements. "Additionally, the policy also includes provisions for fast track approvals of housing in economically weaker section (EWS) and low-income group (LIG) categories. Besides, it provides for their incentivisation in the form of exemptions from building permit fee, land use conversion and external development charges," he added.

The policy also aims to provide rental housing, in which EWS families will be given dwelling unit on a licence basis for occupation and use for a particular period on making initial deposit and monthly charges, the spokesperson said. The policy has been approved under the broader vision of meeting the growing requirement for affordable housing, slum redevelopment and rehabilitation and rental housing, for which an initial target has been set for construction of one lakh dwelling units over the next five years, he added.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 90.13 per cent candidates clear Class 12 West Bengal board exams

An all-time high of 90.13 per cent candidates in West Bengal cleared this years Class 12 state board examinations, results of which were announced on Friday. Declaring the results, the president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondar...

Nepal's ruling communist party calls key meet on Saturday to end Oli-Prachanda infighting

Nepals ruling communist party on Friday decided to convene a meeting of its top decision-making body on Saturday to try and end the tussle for power between beleaguered Prime Minister and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda that has...

CBI probes appointment of CMPFO clerks after proxy candidates appeared in tests

The CBI has started investigation into the appointment of 13 people as Lower Division Clerks in the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation CMPFO using Munna Bhai style tactics where impersonators allegedly appeared for them in online and sk...

UPDATE 3-Britain eyes normal life by Christmas, but preparing for second COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to normality before Christmas, setting out a phased removal of lockdown restrictions, but warned that while he was hoping for the best, the country must also prepare for the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020