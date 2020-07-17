Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zydus Cadila looks to complete trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 7 months

Drug firm Zydus Cadila is looking to complete clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D in seven months, the company's chairman said on Friday. The firm is looking to complete phase I and phase II clinical trials in the next three months and submit the data to the regulator, Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:47 IST
Zydus Cadila looks to complete trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 7 months
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Drug firm Zydus Cadila is looking to complete clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D in seven months, the company's chairman said on Friday. The company had on Wednesday started clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the first human dosing. The firm is looking to complete phase I and phase II clinical trials in the next three months and submit the data to the regulator, Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel said in a statement. Depending on the study outcomes and if the data is encouraging and the vaccine is found to be effective during the trials, it could take a total of seven months for the trials to be completed and for the vaccine to be launched, he added. The aim would be to cater to the India market first, Patel said. "The company is open to exploring partnerships with pharma companies across geographies, however, it may be too premature to comment on this at this point in time," he added. Earlier this month, Zydus had received approval from the national drug regulator to initiate human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine contender. With a record single-day surge of 34,956 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past ten lakh on Friday, just three days after it crossed the nine-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1 reports two COVID-19 positives ahead of Hungarian GP

Formula One reported on Friday that two people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest batch of nearly 5,000 tests but said neither attended the first two races in Austria. A statement said 4,997 tests had been carried out on drivers...

New Secretariat complex should enhance state's prestige: Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the proposednew Secretariat building complex should be built in such a way that it would enhance the prestige of the State and have all the necessary facilities and utilities which...

Can't publicly disclose details of designated officers: Google to HC

US-based Google LLC has told the Delhi High Court that names and identities of its designated officers in India cannot be disclosed publicly as they have been appointed to coordinate with government authorities with regard to removal of ill...

Fury of the pandemic provides the context for rebirth and reform of the UN: PM Modi

Asserting that only reformed multilateralism can meet the aspirations of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the United Nations was originally born from the furies of the Second World War and the fury of the COVID-19 pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020