Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket: Deccan Chronicle bowls down BCCI, winning Rs 8000 crores arbitration

In July 2008, BCCI had conceptualised IPL involving competition between City Based Teams for the T20 format of cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 13:20 IST
Cricket: Deccan Chronicle bowls down BCCI, winning Rs 8000 crores arbitration
Dhir & Dhir Associates. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In July 2008, BCCI had conceptualised IPL involving competition between City Based Teams for the T20 format of cricket. In the bidding process conducted in Jan 2008, (DCHL) was declared as the successful bidder for Franchise Deccan Chargers and a Franchise Agreement dated 10.04.2008 was signed between Deccan Chargers and BCCI for a period of ten years.

In 2012, BCCI started raking up trivial matters, only with a view to deprive DCHL of a valuable right and issued a show-cause notice for termination of the Franchise on 11.08.2012. Though 30 days period was given to cure the defects /issues, the termination was arbitrary and pre-meditated and was confirmed one day before the expiry of the cure period. In fact, an emergency meeting was called by the IPL GC at 9.30 pm, a day before the cure period ended wherein the termination was confirmed. In this background, DCHL knocked the doors of High Court of Bombay, and thereafter, as per terms of the Franchise Agreement, Arbitration proceedings commenced, with Justice C K Thakker (Retd), Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, as the sole Arbitrator.

Today, the Ld Arbitrator passed a detailed and reasoned order, and has upheld the termination as illegal. It was not only on the ground that the same was pre-mature and was confirmed before the expiry of the time given for curing the defect but also because DCHL duly cured defects within the cure period. "The Arbitration Award is a huge success for our client. It is indeed gratifying that Arbitrator has appreciated the contentions raised by us, and justice has prevailed," said Maneesha Dhir, Managing Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

The Ld Arbitrator has granted damages to the tune of Rs 630 Crores and has granted compensation to DCHL to the tune of Rs 4,160 Crores. DCHL has also been granted Rs 36 Crores as an admitted amount payable under the Franchise Agreement. The Ld Arbitrator has also granted interest @10 per cent from the date of initiation of the arbitration proceedings. The counterclaim of BCCI has been allowed in part. The net payable amount by BCCI to DCHL is Rs 4814.67 Crores plus interest @ 10 per cent from the date of initiation of arbitration proceedings and cost of Rs 50 Lacs.

However, it is to be yet seen, as to whether BCCI will accept the award and finally settle the dispute or invoke any legal remedy. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer including pancreatic ca...

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate better than national: Data

Even as Mumbais COVID-19 case count is nearing the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the countrys financial capital is nearly 70 percent, which is seven percent more than the national average, official data has revealed. A release issued ...

Rajasthan governor should recommend President's Rule: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday said Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra should take cognisance of the instability in the state and recommend Presidents RuleRajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, she said, had openly violated ...

Playing day-night Test against Australia would be challenging: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

By Vishesh Roy Playing a day-night Test against Australia could be challenging, believes Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as the Tim Paine-led side has played more matches with the pink ball in their backyard.The two sides are slated to take...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020