Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 20 pc to Rs 6,659 cr

Income of the bank rose to Rs 34,453.28 crore in June quarter 2020-21 from Rs 32,361.84 crore in the year-ago same period, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank improved on its asset front with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 1.36 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020 from 1.40 per cent by June-end 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:22 IST
HDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 20 pc to Rs 6,659 cr
Representative image

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 19.6 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 6,658.62 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year. The country's largest private sector lender clocked a net profit of Rs 5,568.16 crore in April-June 2019-20. The income of the bank rose to Rs 34,453.28 crore in June quarter 2020-21 from Rs 32,361.84 crore in the year-ago same period, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank improved on its asset front with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 1.36 percent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 1.40 percent by June-end 2019. In value terms, gross NPAs or bad loans were at Rs 13,773.46 crore as against Rs 11,768.95 crore.

Likewise, net NPAs fell to 0.33 percent (Rs 3,279.96 crore) from 0.43 percent (Rs 3,567.18 crore), the bank said in the filing. However, the bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies during April-June 2020-21 were raised to Rs 3,891.52 crore as against Rs 2,613.66 crore in the year-ago same period.

On a consolidated basis, the bank reported a 22 percent increase in net profit at Rs 6,927.24 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 5,676.06 crore in the year-ago same period. Consolidated income rose to Rs 36,698.59 crore from Rs 34,324.45 crore.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

French protesters mark death of Black man in police custody

Protesters are marching in a Paris suburb Saturday to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of a Black man in police custody, whose case has mobilised broad anger against police brutality and racial injustice. The demonstration in Beaumo...

Mayawati, Akhilesh demand action after woman, daughter try self-immolation outside UP CM office

BSP and SP attacked the UP government on Saturday after a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire outside the CM office alleging police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi, saying it should take the incident seriously and act ag...

Govt sets up single-window clearance mechanism to expedite aviation sector proposals

The civil aviation ministry has set up a single-window clearance mechanism to expedite various investment proposals in the domestic aviation industry.&#160; MoCA Ministry of Civil Aviation has an Investment Clearance Cell ICC for prompt as...

‘The Old Guard’ on track to reach 72 million households, says Netflix

Action thriller The Old Guard, about a covert group of immortal mercenaries led by Charlize Therons Andy, is among the most popular movies to ever hit Netflix. The film, which has been praised for its female-led stunning action sequences an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020