HDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 20 pc to Rs 6,659 cr

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 19.6 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 6,658.62 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year. The country's largest private sector lender clocked a net profit of Rs 5,568.16 crore in April-June 2019-20. The income of the bank rose to Rs 34,453.28 crore in June quarter 2020-21 from Rs 32,361.84 crore in the year-ago same period, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank improved on its asset front with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 1.36 percent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 1.40 percent by June-end 2019. In value terms, gross NPAs or bad loans were at Rs 13,773.46 crore as against Rs 11,768.95 crore.

Likewise, net NPAs fell to 0.33 percent (Rs 3,279.96 crore) from 0.43 percent (Rs 3,567.18 crore), the bank said in the filing. However, the bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies during April-June 2020-21 were raised to Rs 3,891.52 crore as against Rs 2,613.66 crore in the year-ago same period.

On a consolidated basis, the bank reported a 22 percent increase in net profit at Rs 6,927.24 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 5,676.06 crore in the year-ago same period. Consolidated income rose to Rs 36,698.59 crore from Rs 34,324.45 crore.