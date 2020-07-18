Liberty General Insurance Launches ‘Critical Connect’- A Health Insurance Policy Which Covers Up To 60 Illnesses

Left Menu
Mumbai, July 18, 2020: In a bid to expand its health insurance product portfolio and provide insurance cover for up to 60 critical illnesses (CIs) including major and minor health conditions such as heart or major organ transplant, kidney failure, cancer, brain surgery, CIs related to HIV/AIDS, head trauma/injury, blindness, and multiple sclerosis among others, Liberty General Insurance Ltd.

Mumbai, July 18, 2020: In a bid to expand its health insurance product portfolio and provide insurance cover for up to 60 critical illnesses (CIs) including major and minor health conditions such as heart or major organ transplant, kidney failure, cancer, brain surgery, CIs related to HIV/AIDS, head trauma/injury, blindness, and multiple sclerosis among others, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (Liberty) launched ‘Critical Connect’ today at a virtual product launch ceremony. This health insurance policy will enable customers to manage most of the expenses arising due to critical illnesses. Unlike a regular Health Insurance policy, where the customer makes a claim based on the actual expenses incurred on hospitalization, the Critical Connect Health Insurance Policy will pay a lump-sum amount to the customer on the diagnosis of listed critical illness covered under this policy. Under the Critical Connect health insurance policy, the customer can choose from two plans for sum insured ranging from Rs 1 lakh up to Rs. 1 crore. If the customer opts for Plan A, he/she can choose Critical Illness Bundles covering 9, 25, or 43 critical illnesses. Whereas Plan B offers disease-specific bundles such as Heart Protect, Cancer Protect, Renoliv Protect, and Brain Protect. This policy can be availed by Indian citizens aged over 18 years and less than 65 years. Liberty General’s Critical Connect Policy has numerous benefits. These include: Sum Insured: A customer can get coverage from Rs. 1 lac to 1 crore, this comes in useful to cover all the expenses. Up to 60 Critical Illnesses: The policy covers major and minor conditions, including CIs related to HIV/AIDS.

Subsequent Illnesses Cover: Policy will continue to pay for additional two subsequent unrelated critical illness in an individual’s lifetime. Waiver of Survival Period: Critical Connect gives the optional cover to waive off the 30 days survival period following diagnosis of critical Illness.

Optional Loan Protector Cover: Takes care of EMIs if the insured is diagnosed with the listed critical illness. Tax Benefits: Insured can get an income tax benefit under Section 80D for insurance premium payments. In-House Claim Settlement: Faster, Easier, and hassle-free in-house claim settlement processing. The other additional benefits under the Critical Connect Insurance Policy include, a second medical opinion where Liberty will arrange and pay for a second opinion for the customer through its network panel of doctors. Secondly, the customer will be entitled to a health check-up every two years. Lastly, under Health 360° feature, while the customers would be able to avail discounts on outpatient consultations, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostic tests through Liberty’s empaneled, network providers, they would also be able to get integrated healthcare services such as health risk assessment, disease management, dedicated health coach, and wellness rewards under Wellness programmes without any additional charges. Speaking at the virtual launch of the product, Mr. Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. said, “With rising healthcare costs and the growing vulnerability to critical illnesses, having a comprehensive insurance protection is today a necessity. The cost of treating life-threatening diseases is much higher compared to the cost of treating common ailments. Keeping this in mind, Liberty has launched ‘Critical Connect’ Health Insurance Policy which is another step towards our endeavor to contribute to the financial well-being of our customers. The policy provides financial support and wealth protection to our customers by offering a lump sum amount on the diagnosis of a critical illness which may require specialized treatment for an extended period of time.” About Liberty General Insurance Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Liberty Citystate holdings PTE Ltd—a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S. —Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 29 states and UT. Its partner network consists of about 5100+ hospitals and more than 4300 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, fire and engineering insurance, marine insurance and other miscellaneous insurance products in India. For more details on the product please visit: https://www.libertyinsurance.in PWR PWR

