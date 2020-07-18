Supertech group chairman elected as Naredco UP president

Supertech group chairman R K Arora has been elected the president of Uttar Pradesh unit of realtors' body Naredco, a statement said

Arora was elected as president of Naredco UP at its general body meeting in Noida on Friday, the statement said. "Naredco is on a special mission to complete all stuck and delayed projects and giving delivery of flats to allottees. Its various representations to state and central governments are under active consideration," Arora said in the statement

He said he is optimistic that "old, good days" will return to the real estate sector where demand and supply will be sufficient enough to take the economy of the country to new heights.