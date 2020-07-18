At G20, Germany pledges 3 billion euros for poor countries

At G20, Germany pledges 3 billion euros for poor countriesReuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:36 IST
Germany pledged 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) at a meeting of G20 finance ministers to help the world's poorest countries, the finance ministry said on Saturday.
The funds will be made available as long-term loans for the International Monetary Fund's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PGRT). ($1 = 0.8752 euros)
