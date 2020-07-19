Pre-owned car dealer BBT plans to focus more on digital presence

Pre-owned luxury and super luxury car dealer Big Boy Toys (BBT) will focus more on enhancing its digital presence for deeper penetration in the markets than establishing conventional physical stores amid the changing buying pattern of its customers, Jatin Ahuja, its Founder and Managing Director has said. Ahuja, however, said that the plans to set up a showroom in Ahmedabad next year and a branch office in Kolkata, as announced earlier, remain on track. BBT, which currently has three showrooms in three cities --Gurugram⁬ ( which is its headquarters also) Mumbai and Hyderabad, deals in brands like Rolls Royce, Ferrari, BMW, Mercedez, among others

"One interesting trend which definitely has changed post-Covid is that earlier 45-50 per cent of our customers would never come to our showrooms. They would simply see the car online, place the order and ask for the delivery. Now this pattern has changed to 80 per cent in the last one quarter or post-COVID," Ahuja told PTI. Moreover, BBT can open up showrooms only in metros but then its customers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities cannot travel to metros. Therefore digital presence caters to these customers as well, he said. "So in the changing shift, what matters is how strong is your presence digitally than physically. Therefore, our focus is not towards opening more showroom but towards enhancing our digital presence throughout the country," Ahuja said. Expecting the industry to stabilize in the next two quarters, he said that BBT sales in the March quarter were impacted by about 20 per cent with volumes down by 60 per cent Y-o-Y in March 2020 alone. The company sells around 35-40 cars per month across brands, he said, adding March and September quarters are the best time for pre-owned car business. "March and September quarters are big for us. But in the second half of March there was a little bit of deficit in sales as uncertainty grew (owing to pandemic) and amid that people stopped their buying decisions. So we could do only 50-60 per cent of the March numbers that we generally do. These two quarters do about 60-62 per cent of the total business. Overall, the sales in the March quarter was impacted by 15-20 per cent," he said. Stating that from May onwards, the business started getting stabilized, Ahuja said that June quarter sales were impacted by about 40 per cent over the year-ago period owing to COVID. BBT sold 40 cars in the April-June period of the current financial year as compared to 65 units sold in the same period of FY20, he said, with the revenue dropping to Rs 34 crore during the quarter as against Rs 42 crore clocked in Q1FY20. "July sales numbers are expected to supersede the June quarter volume," he said. He said that the company is pushing hard to get the numbers that it did last year, which stood at Rs 220 crore. BBT deals in 24 high-end brands which include 18 car brands and rest motorcycles. "Our further expansion plans are to open a branch office in Kolkata, which will be towards the end of the year and a showroom in Gujarat next year," he said. The total luxury car market is about 40,000 units per annum, and according to Ahuja, for every one new car sold, one old car is as well. Against this, the pre-owned car market in the West is two and half times the new car market. "We expect our pre-owned car market to go two times of the new car market by 2025 with the increasing entry of the established players," he said.