OctaFX Fights Fraud on the Forex Market

The broker regularly warns its clients about fake websites and social media accounts that use different variations of the OctaFX brand name. OctaFX is doing its best to take down fake websites and social media accounts.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 20-07-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 10:57 IST
KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OctaFX is an international online broker who has been providing trading services worldwide over the last nine years. They have noticed a recent rise in the number of scammers who try to associate themselves with the company and defraud traders of their funds

The fake websites are not that easy to pinpoint at a glance. Some of the fraudsters started acquiring security certificates and using .com as their top-level domain so that the potential traders would not notice anything suspicious when looking at the address bar. One way traders can avoid being defrauded by OctaFX impersonators is by paying attention to the domain name itself. The broker regularly warns its clients about fake websites and social media accounts that use different variations of the OctaFX brand name. The company stresses that it only works under its official brand name. The OctaFX clients should also pay attention to the payment processing. The broker only processes payments through the client's profile on the official website or the OctaFX Trading App and the OctaFX Copytrading App

Fighting fraudsters on the Forex market is a complex task that requires effort from all parties involved. OctaFX is doing its best to take down fake websites and social media accounts. The team told us that it would be much harder without the trader community help. OctaFX is thankful to traders who diligently report fake websites and accounts that try to pass themselves off as the broker. About OctaFX OctaFX is a Forex broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading accounts. OctaFX has won more than 20 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity. It also regularly conducts global and local promotion campaigns with valuable money and product prizes. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195822/OctaFX_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

