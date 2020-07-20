Left Menu
SAT to remain closed till August 5 amid coronavirus pandemic

In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, SAT said. Also, interim orders, if any, which are operating will remain in force till the next date of hearing.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said it will remain closed till August 5 amid coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the tribunal had said it would remain closed till July 17.

Considering the present scenario in Mumbai as well as in the other parts of the country, the tribunal will further remain closed for physical hearing of cases till August 5, it said in a notification. Meanwhile, the tribunal will function through video conference from this Monday onwards in between 11:30 am and 4:30 pm until further orders.

Besides, the office of the registry will remain open between 11 am and 4:30 pm with limited staff for the purpose of administrative work. In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, SAT said.

Also, interim orders, if any, which are operating will remain in force till the next date of hearing. In addition, the matter fixed for hearing from July 20-24 will now stand adjourned till September 10,14,15,16 and 17 respectively.

For the matters fixed for hearing on July 27-31 will now be fixed for hearing on September 21 to 25 respectively and the matter fixed for hearing on 3,4,5 August will now stand adjourned till October 5,6,7 respectively. In a separate notification, the tribunal has said all the parties/litigants and advocates appearing via video conferencing for hearing of appeal are suggested to email the compilation of documents or proceedings including cases intending to refer, to the registry well in advance before 24 hours of the date fixed for hearing of the subject appeal/ application.

Also, the registry will circulate only those documents which are received before 24 hours with regard to a matter enlisted in the cause list of next day, SAT said..

