Left Menu
Development News Edition

IL&FS board upgrades estimates of debt addressed to over Rs 57,000 crore

The new board of IL&FS Ltd on Monday shared an update on the progress of ongoing resolution process across the group and revised its estimates of debt being addressed to well above 50 per cent of the overall debt of over Rs 99,000 crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:00 IST
IL&FS board upgrades estimates of debt addressed to over Rs 57,000 crore
The new board of IL&FS has developed a unique 'group resolution framework' that received NCLAT approval on March 12.. Image Credit: ANI

The new board of IL&FS Ltd on Monday shared an update on the progress of ongoing resolution process across the group and revised its estimates of debt being addressed to well above 50 per cent of the overall debt of over Rs 99,000 crore. The aggregate value of the debt being addressed is now estimated as over Rs 57,000 crore -- with around Rs 50,500 crore likely to be addressed by March 2021.

"The revised value accounts for over 57 per cent of overall debt and is significantly higher than the average realisation till date for financial creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process," IL&FS said in a statement. The new board, appointed by the Central government led by Uday Kotak as Non-Executive Chairman, Vineet Nayyar as Vice Chairman, C S Rajan as Managing Director and Bijay Kumar as Deputy Managing Director along with other officials highlighted the key initiatives taken, progress made till June 30 and revised timelines to complete the resolution process for the IL&FS Group.

IL&FS has addressed debt of Rs 17,640 crore from a combination of completed asset sales, debt repayment to green entities, debt discharged in non-green entities and available cash balance across the group. The new board also shared a quarterly plan that estimates addressing additional debt of Rs 8,800 crore by Q2 FY21, Rs 18,000 crore by Q3 FY21 and over Rs 6,000 crore by the end of Q4 FY21 -- aggregating to Rs 50,500 crore by end of FY21.

"Efforts towards resolution of additional debt of Rs 6,600 crore are likely to continue beyond FY21 as the new board expects the resolution of major holding companies to take a longer time," said IL&FS. The new board of IL&FS has developed a unique 'group resolution framework' that received approval from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on March 12. The framework can form a benchmark for future group insolvencies in the country.

The IL&FS new board has been following a three-pronged strategy -- Resolve, Restructure and Recover -- while adopting an approach of equitable distribution and balancing interests of stakeholders across the IL&FS Group under IBC and corporate finance principles to resolve over Rs 99,000 crore funded and non-funded debt of the group. As part of the resolution efforts, IL&FS also proposes to set up one of the country's largest infrastructure investment trusts with a target gross value of Rs 13,000 crore, which includes three special purpose vehicles where the debt of Rs 5,000 crore has been restructured.

"The group is in an advanced stage of concluding the sale process of 15 entities with a resolution of nearly Rs 8,500 crore and plans restructuring additional debt of Rs 4,900 crore," said IL&FS. The new board has met 42 times since October 2018 to ensure governance and vigorous oversight of the resolution process. The total number of entities have been reduced from 347 to 276, which is expected to further reduce to around 60 entities by March 2021.

"The new board has taken multiple steps and ensured the preservation of key national road and power assets," said IL&FS. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pearson overwhelmed by fan support after Watford sacking

Nigel Pearson says he was overwhelmed by the support he received from Watford fans after being sacked by the club on Sunday with two games of the Premier League season remaining. Pearson was hired on a short-term contract in December with W...

Chandigarh University offers relief to Indian students whose dream of studying in Canada got shattered due to pandemic crisis

Chandigarh India, July 20 ANIPRNewswire With the current pandemic crisis alarmingly rising, it has become hard for the Indian students whose dream of studying abroad has been shattered or has been postponed as of now. Canada has always been...

Ukraine president welcomes Iran handing over black boxes from plane crash to France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he welcomed Irans decision to hand over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian airliner to France, saying those responsible would be held accountable.Irans Revolutionary Guards s...

Our focus is now on game against West Ham: Nemanja Matic after loss to Chelsea in FA Cup semifinal

After losing to Chelsea 3-1 in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday at Wembley, Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is looking to win the game against West Ham to proceed to the Champions League. Red Devils are at fifth spot with 62 points...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020