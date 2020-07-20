Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 74.91 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 74.91 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities and weak American currency. Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equities, weak American currency and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee. However, rising COVID-19 cases weighed on the local unit, they added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:31 IST
Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 74.91 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to settle at 74.91 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities and weak American currency. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.92 against the greenback, and touched a high of 74.89 and low of 75.03 during the session. It finally closed for the day at 74.91 against the American currency, up 11 paise over its previous close.

The domestic currency had settled at 75.02 against the US dollar on Friday. Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equities, weak American currency and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

However, rising COVID-19 cases weighed on the local unit, they added. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 95.81.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 415.16 points higher at 37,435.30, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 119.70 points to 11,021.40. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 697.08 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60 per cent to USD 42.88 per barrel. Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to COVID-19 has crossed 1.45 crore and the death toll has topped 6.06 lakh.

In India, the death toll due the disease rose to 27,497 and the number of infections has crossed the 11-lakh mark, according to the health ministry..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pearson overwhelmed by fan support after Watford sacking

Nigel Pearson says he was overwhelmed by the support he received from Watford fans after being sacked by the club on Sunday with two games of the Premier League season remaining. Pearson was hired on a short-term contract in December with W...

Chandigarh University offers relief to Indian students whose dream of studying in Canada got shattered due to pandemic crisis

Chandigarh India, July 20 ANIPRNewswire With the current pandemic crisis alarmingly rising, it has become hard for the Indian students whose dream of studying abroad has been shattered or has been postponed as of now. Canada has always been...

Ukraine president welcomes Iran handing over black boxes from plane crash to France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he welcomed Irans decision to hand over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian airliner to France, saying those responsible would be held accountable.Irans Revolutionary Guards s...

Our focus is now on game against West Ham: Nemanja Matic after loss to Chelsea in FA Cup semifinal

After losing to Chelsea 3-1 in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday at Wembley, Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is looking to win the game against West Ham to proceed to the Champions League. Red Devils are at fifth spot with 62 points...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020