Chandigarh University offers relief to Indian students whose dream of studying in Canada got shattered due to pandemic crisis

Top Canadian Universities offers International Articulation Programs in Management, Commerce, Computer Applications and Hotel Management CHANDIGARH, India, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the current pandemic crisis alarmingly rising, it has become hard for the Indian students whose dream of studying abroad has been shattered or has been postponed as of now. Canada has always been the most preferred destination for higher education amongst the Indian students which can be evident from the fact that more than 1.40 lakh Indian students took admission to various Canadian Universities in 2019 registering an increase of 35% over the previous year. Keeping the current situation in mind, Chandigarh University has come to offer relief to the Indian students who wished to travel to Canada in 2020 for their higher education. Chandigarh University has joined hands with top ranked Canadian Universities, Okanagan College and Vancouver Island University, British Columbia, Canada to offer International Articulation Programs in Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Computer Applications, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelors of Computer Sciences and Degree program in Hotel Management. While giving details about the International Articulation Programs, Dr. R.S. Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "Indian students need not waste their precious academic year due to COVID-19 but can apply for Canadian Universities through these Articulation Programs offered at Chandigarh University. The students joining these programs will study 1 or 2 years at Chandigarh University and will migrate to Canada to complete their remaining academic learning tenure." In addition, Chandigarh University will also offer in-house IELTS Training and Visa Interview Training to the students during the one or two years of their academic stay at university. "The main benefit of the International Articulation Program is that the students will save on their academic fees as they will have to pay Indian Fees during their stay for one or two years at Chandigarh University and in addition the students will enjoy the benefits of Credit Transfer Benefit Scheme," added Dr. Bawa.

"Indian Students undergoing these programs stands to benefit as they will be going to Canada through a safe and economic way and will not be dependent on unscrupulous immigration agents who always try to misguide them to mint money," said Prof. Jade Bethune, Recruitment Specialist, Okanagan College, Canada. "The students will get all the benefits like jobs after completion of degree and will also be eligible for the PR of Canada like all other international students coming to Canada," added Prof. Jade. About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website: https://www.cuchd.in/studyabroad/ Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnlXW8xWS8s PWR PWR