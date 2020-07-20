Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAT says no physical hearing till Aug 5 amid coronavirus pandemic

In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, SAT said. Also, interim orders, if any, which are operating will remain in force till the next date of hearing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:24 IST
SAT says no physical hearing till Aug 5 amid coronavirus pandemic

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said there will no physical hearing till August 5 amid coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the tribunal had said it would remain closed till July 17.

Considering the present scenario in Mumbai as well as in the other parts of the country, the tribunal will further remain closed for physical hearing of cases till August 5, it said in a notification. Meanwhile, the tribunal will function through video conference from this Monday onwards in between 11:30 am and 4:30 pm until further orders.

Besides, the office of the registry will remain open between 11 am and 4:30 pm with limited staff for the purpose of administrative work. In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, SAT said.

Also, interim orders, if any, which are operating will remain in force till the next date of hearing. In addition, the matter fixed for hearing from July 20-24 will now stand adjourned till September 10,14,15,16 and 17 respectively.

For the matters fixed for hearing on July 27-31 will now be fixed for hearing on September 21 to 25 respectively and the matter fixed for hearing on 3,4,5 August will now stand adjourned till October 5,6,7 respectively. In a separate notification, the tribunal has said all the parties/litigants and advocates appearing via video conferencing for hearing of appeal are suggested to email the compilation of documents or proceedings including cases intending to refer, to the registry well in advance before 24 hours of the date fixed for hearing of the subject appeal/ application.

Also, the registry will circulate only those documents which are received before 24 hours with regard to a matter enlisted in the cause list of next day, SAT said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur: Market volunteers to monitor COVID-19 outbreak norms

Nagpur, Jul 20 PTIAround 180 trade associations under the Nagpur Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce have appointed volunteers to ensure social distancing norms are being followed in markets and shops are being sanitised regularly, a senior functi...

Sterling hits $1.26; recovers from 20-day low vs stronger euro

The pound rose above 1.26 on Monday and recovered from an early-morning, 20-day low against the stronger euro, but investors remained bearish as the bleak economic outlook and Brexit risks weighed on the currency.Since Friday, European Unio...

COVID-19 testing of plane, ship wastewater can be valuable contact tracing tool, study says

Testing of aircraft and cruise ship wastewater upon arriving at their destination for the genetic fragments of the novel coronavirus can be a valuable tool to prioritize clinical testing and contact tracing among disembarking passengers, ac...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, euro zone bond markets hold out hope for recovery fund; stocks higher

The euro and euro zone bond markets held out hope European Union leaders would strike a deal on a recovery fund for the blocs pandemic-ravaged economy on Monday, while the regions stock markets inched cautiously higher as talks paused.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020