Homegrown video content platform, Trell records 20 million new users from tier 2 cities

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:12 IST
Homegrown video content platform, Trell records 20 million new users from tier 2 cities
Trell. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the Indian government banned the use of 59 Chinese apps, Trell, a lifestyle blogging platform that allows users to create 3-5-minute original content videos in their native languages, witnessed a huge spike in user base with five million new content creators from Tier one and Tier-two cities. The platform has grown 10X since the ban, with a total user base of 45 million plus. Some of the top cities on the platform include Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mysuru, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Goa. With over 530 million internet users, India has the second-largest internet user base in the world today. According to a report by Zinnov, 81 per cent of tier-two and 80 per cent of tier-three respondents chose mobile as their preferred platform for consuming online content. Additionally, Video-based content is the most preferred content type, with more than 68 per cent of respondents choosing it over text-based content. Popularly known as Video Pinterest for Bharat, Trell is the go-to platform for users to share their experiences, recommendations, and reviews across various categories including health and fitness, beauty and skincare, travel, movie reviews, cooking, home-decor and much more. Various parts of the country have shown varied interests in how they create and consume content on the platform.

North and North Eastern cities share a common interest in Personal Care, Fashion, and Food. Users in the southern hemisphere share their passion for Recipes, Gadgets, and Yoga (Health & Fitness). Men and Women both from the western parts are consuming skincare and fashion content. Additionally, the platform also allows users to earn rewards, goodies, and vacations through its interface. "We have witnessed an extraordinary growth and support from our Indian community. Our primary area of focus at this point is to ensure that our community is growing & fostering and our users have an unmatched experience on the platform by easily sharing their lifestyle tips, stories, and experiences with a like-minded audience. We are focused on building a strong interest and passion-based community of content creators (KOL's) and their audiences in multiple Indian languages that enable our users to make well informed and suitable purchase decisions for better lifestyle choices," said Pulkit Agrawal, Co-Founder - Trell, while commenting on the escalating user-base. Recently, Trell surpassed the Active Users of Social Media giants Twitter and Pinterest in India. Since its inception in 2017, Trell has been committed to serving the Lifestyle content needs of regional consumers across the country with over 62 per cent of its users hailing from tier-two and beyond. Trell has recently launched its platform in three new languages; Marathi, Kannada, and Bengali making the total count to eight languages (Additionally, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam) active so far.

Over the next few months, Trell plans to focus on these new KOL's and users and ensure that the platform and user experience is smooth and efficient for them. They also plan to launch various new features and tools on the app such as 'Talk Show Hosting', 'Reaction Video Maker', helping the content creators gain more traction, and create new meaningful content. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

