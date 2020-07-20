Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sibros raises USD 12 mn in funding led by Nexus Venture Partners

The series A round, which brings the total capital raised by the company to over USD 15 million, also saw participation from Moneta Ventures and Twin Ventures, a statement said. The funds will be used to expand Sibros' product offerings, customer engagement and core teams in Silicon Valley and beyond, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:49 IST
Sibros raises USD 12 mn in funding led by Nexus Venture Partners

Deep connected vehicle platform company Sibros on Monday said it has closed a USD 12 million funding (about Rs 89.7 crore) round led by Nexus Venture Partners. The series A round, which brings the total capital raised by the company to over USD 15 million, also saw participation from Moneta Ventures and Twin Ventures, a statement said.

The funds will be used to expand Sibros' product offerings, customer engagement and core teams in Silicon Valley and beyond, it added. Sibros' platform connects and manages all vehicle software inventory and configurations to orchestrate full in-vehicle firmware updates as well as deep data collection from every sensor and component for advanced analytics.

This deep vehicle-to-cloud approach enables automakers to use one system for all use cases, from delivering new connected apps and services to addressing software/firmware defects and critical updates — entirely over-the-air (OTA) and at programmatic scale. According to the company's website, Sibros has offices in San Jose, Sacramento and Pune. It is working with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in India, and plans to use the capital to expand its team and presence in India (specifically Pune and Bengaluru).

"The acceleration of the software-defined vehicle has thrown automakers into a chaotic new maze of software and data management complexity. In order to stay ahead and enable new functionalities, OEMs must adopt a software-first approach throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle. "Sibros is privileged to have the trust of our customers to help drive this charge," Sibros CEO Hemant Sikaria said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ECoR carried 7,000 tonnes of medicines, equipment, essential items during lockdown

The East Coast Railway ECoR has carried 7,000 tonnes of parcel, including fruits and vegetables, medicines and medical equipment, in the first quarter of the current fiscal, through special parcel express trains, during the lockdown. The pa...

Sebi comes out with guideline to verify upfront collection of margins

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday released framework&#160;to enable verification of upfront collection of margins from clients in cash and derivatives segments. The new framework will come into effect from December 1, 2020, the Securities an...

Bihar Police to prepare list of personnel who have recovered from COVID-19

Bihar Police has asked its Additional Directors General of Police ADGPs, Superintendent of Police SPs and other senior officers to prepare lists of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 so that their blood plasma can be used for...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow head lower as COVID-19 cases climb; eyes on stimulus

The SP 500 and Dow indexes were set to open lower on Monday as concerns about a jump in COVID-19 cases curbed risk appetite, with investors also hoping for more stimulus to shore up a battered global economy. After the U.S. governments 3 tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020