General Electric appoints Nyimpini Mabunda as CEO for Southern Africa

General Electric (GE) has announced the appointment of Nyimpini Mabunda as the Chief Executive Officer for Southern Africa. In this role, Nyimpini will lead GE's growth in the region and drive alignment across its Power, Healthcare, Aviation and Renewable Energy businesses. He will also drive GE's BBBEE roadmap and processes in South Africa.

With a career spanning 23 years, Nyimpini is an accomplished business leader with a track record of consistent performance and business transformation across FMCG, Telecoms and Financial Services having occupied senior roles in Sales, Marketing, Strategy, Digital Transformation and Innovation. He has worked for global and leading multinational businesses such as Vodacom, Diageo, and Procter & Gamble. He has spent the last 7 years working across markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya and Tanzania.

Prior to joining GE, Nyimpini was a Senior Advisor for the Boston Consulting Group and before that, he led Vodacom's largest division, the Consumer Business Unit as Chief Executive for about 3 years responsible for commercial strategy and execution. He was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of 'Gammatek' and Non-Executive Director of 'The Beverage Company (Bevco)', both owned by Ethos Private Equity. He serves as a Non-Executive Director at Octodec Investments Ltd., a property loan company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Commenting on the appointment, Farid Fezoua, President and CEO, GE Africa said, "We are excited to have Nyimpini join us with a track record of growth, transformation and operational performance. These are key ingredients to support our businesses for growth, local talent development and risk management across Southern Africa."

Nyimpini holds a bachelor's degree in Social Science, a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management and an MBA from the University of Cape Town. His successes have been underpinned by his talent in people leadership, business turnaround, stakeholder management, digital disruption, execution excellence, and building strong brands.

"I am privileged and excited to take on this challenge to drive GE's business in Southern Africa, building into its 120 plus years of impact in the continent. I'm looking forward to working across our businesses in Power, Healthcare, Renewable Energy and Aviation to create value for our countries, customers and people, as we rise to the challenge of building a world that works." Nyimpini Mabunda said.

