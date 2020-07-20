Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power minister launches EESL's initiative for clean, green office spaces

Besides, the minister also unveiled a public electric vehicle charging plaza in the city. The two initiatives focus on energy efficiency, improving indoor air quality and promoting e-mobility, a power ministry statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:45 IST
Power minister launches EESL's initiative for clean, green office spaces

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday launched a joint initiative - Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve indoor air quality for safety and efficiency (RAISE) - of state-owned EESL and USAID to ensure cleaner and greener office spaces in the country. Besides, the minister also unveiled a public electric vehicle charging plaza in the city.

The two initiatives focus on energy efficiency, improving indoor air quality and promoting e-mobility, a power ministry statement said. Poor air quality has been a concern in India for quite some time and has become more important in light of COVID pandemic. As people return to their offices and public spaces, maintaining good indoor air quality is essential for occupant comfort, well-being, productivity and the overall public health, the statement noted.

In that context, the EESL has undertaken a retrofit of its office air-conditioning and ventilation system. This is a part of the larger initiative to "Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve Indoor air quality for Safety and Efficiency" developed for healthy and energy efficient buildings, in partnership with US Agency for International Development's (USAID) MAITREE programme.

EESL's corporate office in Scope Complex has been taken up as a pilot for this initiative. It focuses on improving indoor air quality (IAQ), thermal comfort, and energy efficiency (EE) in its office's air conditioning system. As per EESL, pilot project has shown very impressive results - about 80 per cent improvement in Air Quality parameters with almost no implementation hassles.

Considering employees' occupational health and safety is paramount in any workplace amid the COVID-19 scenario, EESL is keen to provide such solutions across the country with standardisation and demand aggregation approach, it said. The minister said, "I believe the RAISE initiative can potentially alleviate the issue of bad air quality in workspaces across the nation and pioneer ways to make them healthier and greener. I look forward to the success of their programme and wish both EESL and USAID best of luck for their future endeavours".

Singh on Monday inaugurated India's first public EV charging plaza at Chelmsford Club in New Delhi. The plaza will host 5 electric vehicle chargers of different specifications. "The EESL is spearheading the EV (electric vehicle) ecosystem development in India by undertaking demand aggregation for procuring EVs and identifying innovative business models for implementation of Public Charging Station (PCS). The EESL in collaboration with NDMC has established India’s first of its kind public EV Charging Plaza in Central Delhi," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit will split financial markets, says Bank of England appointee

Brexit will make markets less efficient but it wont be disastrous for Britains economy, an appointee to the Bank of Englands Financial Policy Committee said on Monday. Britain left the European Union in January, with transition arrangements...

Ministry signs statement of ontent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers

In a step to realise the vision of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers in India and contribute to Prime Ministers call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and S...

UK suspends extradition arrangements with Hong Kong

Britains government suspended its extradition arrangements with Hong Kong on Monday, after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions grow with Beijing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had concerns about the new law...

CBI questions Raj Cong MLA Krishna Poonia in Churu SHO suicide case

The CBI on Monday questioned Olympian and Rajasthan Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide by SHO of Rajgarh Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Churu district, officials said. Poonia was questioned for nearly three hours at h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020