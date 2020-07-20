Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP to fast track land allotment for industrial units to 15 days

"Directions have also been issued for batch-wise land allotment within 15 days after receipt of applications up to a specified date for scheme linked allotments," the order said. Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said the government has stipulated strict timelines for allotment of land plots to different categories of investment projects under UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy of 2017.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:22 IST
UP to fast track land allotment for industrial units to 15 days

In a bid to promote industries, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday issued an order fast tracking land allotment time to 15 days for mega, mega plus and super mega category of industrial investments. According to a government order issued on Monday, land allotment for mega, mega plus and super mega industrial units will be fast tracked to a maximum of 15 days after the receipt of application from investor or entrepreneur.

"Moreover, a monthly land allotment cycle will be adopted for land allotments, which are made through e-auction. In this case, allotments for applications received up to a specified date will be done by the end of that month," it said. "Directions have also been issued for batch-wise land allotment within 15 days after receipt of applications up to a specified date for scheme linked allotments," the order said.

Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said the government has stipulated strict timelines for allotment of land plots to different categories of investment projects under UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy of 2017. "UP is getting investment proposals from many multi-national and national investors, especially in focused sectors like defence, aerospace, logistics, warehousing and electronics manufacturing, etc. Therefore assured availability and allotment of land within defined time-limits is imperative for not only improving ease of doing business but for attracting big ticket investments into the state," he was quoted as saying in a release.

Elaborating the provisions of the order, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development, Alok Kumar said all key industrial development authorities of the state have been directed to ensure land allotment to investors according to the procedure and timelines fixed for different categories of industrial units. In case of mega, mega plus and super mega industrial units, investment would be calculated on the basis of detailed project report (DPR) at the specified norm of minimum of Rs 2 crore per acre to ensure that the investor does not obtain land more than that is required for the project.

Directions regarding this have been issued to NOIDA, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Lucknow Industrial Development Authority (LIDA), Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA) and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Ltd. (DMIC IITGNL). The state's Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2017 had defined different categories of industrial units on the basis of investment, employment and region.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Giving beds used by COVID patients to Govt hostels is ridiculous, says Karnataka Congress president

The Karnataka Congress on Monday slammed the State governments decision to distribute beds used by COVID-19 patients to Government-run hostels and called it as a ridiculous decision. Its ridiculous that the Govt plans to distribute beds use...

Rajasthan crisis: Gehlot calls Pilot names, MLA alleges he was offered crores to join BJP

The Ashok Gehlot camp on Monday sharpened its attack on Sachin Pilot, with the chief minister calling him useless and another loyalist alleging that the dissident Congress leader himself offered him crores to switch sides. Pilot reacted sha...

Sikkim reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Sikkim on Monday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan states tally to 318, an official said. Director General DG-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said 35 new cases have been detected in Sikkim after tests of primary ...

Nepal to resume domestic, international flights next month

Nepal will resume commercial domestic and international flights from August 17, said the countrys Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Monday evening.A decision has been made to resume d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020