UP to fast track land allotment for industrial units to 15 days

In a bid to promote industries, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday issued an order fast tracking land allotment time to 15 days for mega, mega plus and super mega category of industrial investments. According to a government order issued on Monday, land allotment for mega, mega plus and super mega industrial units will be fast tracked to a maximum of 15 days after the receipt of application from investor or entrepreneur.

"Moreover, a monthly land allotment cycle will be adopted for land allotments, which are made through e-auction. In this case, allotments for applications received up to a specified date will be done by the end of that month," it said. "Directions have also been issued for batch-wise land allotment within 15 days after receipt of applications up to a specified date for scheme linked allotments," the order said.

Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said the government has stipulated strict timelines for allotment of land plots to different categories of investment projects under UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy of 2017. "UP is getting investment proposals from many multi-national and national investors, especially in focused sectors like defence, aerospace, logistics, warehousing and electronics manufacturing, etc. Therefore assured availability and allotment of land within defined time-limits is imperative for not only improving ease of doing business but for attracting big ticket investments into the state," he was quoted as saying in a release.

Elaborating the provisions of the order, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development, Alok Kumar said all key industrial development authorities of the state have been directed to ensure land allotment to investors according to the procedure and timelines fixed for different categories of industrial units. In case of mega, mega plus and super mega industrial units, investment would be calculated on the basis of detailed project report (DPR) at the specified norm of minimum of Rs 2 crore per acre to ensure that the investor does not obtain land more than that is required for the project.

Directions regarding this have been issued to NOIDA, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Lucknow Industrial Development Authority (LIDA), Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA) and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Ltd. (DMIC IITGNL). The state's Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2017 had defined different categories of industrial units on the basis of investment, employment and region.