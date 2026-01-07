Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: Switching to Cow Dung Pots
Uttar Pradesh's government is replacing plastic bags with cow dung pots for plantation activities. This initiative aims to reduce plastic use, generate local employment, and enhance environmental sustainability. Over five crore pots will be produced in 7,000 gaushalas, benefiting cattle rearers, women self-help groups, and young entrepreneurs.
In a groundbreaking move towards environmental sustainability, the Uttar Pradesh government is making strides by substituting polythene grow bags with organic pots made from cow dung for statewide plantation efforts.
According to a recent press release, this shift will occur in approximately 7,000 gaushalas under the Chief Minister's self-reliant model, creating significant employment for cattle rearers, women self-help groups, and young entrepreneurs.
Gau Seva Commission officials noted that the biodegradable pots will decompose naturally, providing essential nutrients to the soil and improving plant health while removing plastic waste from the ecosystem.
