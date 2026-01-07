Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: Switching to Cow Dung Pots

In a groundbreaking move towards environmental sustainability, the Uttar Pradesh government is making strides by substituting polythene grow bags with organic pots made from cow dung for statewide plantation efforts.

According to a recent press release, this shift will occur in approximately 7,000 gaushalas under the Chief Minister's self-reliant model, creating significant employment for cattle rearers, women self-help groups, and young entrepreneurs.

Gau Seva Commission officials noted that the biodegradable pots will decompose naturally, providing essential nutrients to the soil and improving plant health while removing plastic waste from the ecosystem.

