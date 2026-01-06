Controversy Surrounds Uttar Pradesh's Revised Electoral Roll

The recent publication of the draft electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh has sparked a political storm. After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, 2.89 crore voters have been excluded, primarily due to deaths, migrations, or multiple registrations. This accounts for nearly 18.7% of the previously listed 15.44 crore electorate.

Criticism comes from opposition quarters alleging a hasty revision exercise. Congress leader Ajay Rai decried the one-month timeframe allocated for a state as large as Uttar Pradesh, contrasting it with smaller states like Kerala which received similar durations. Akhilesh Yadav, from the Samajwadi Party, warned of potential voter unrest if the errors are not rectified promptly.

The Election Commission has extended the initial revision timeline by 15 days and opened a one-month claims and objections period starting January 6. This move aims to address valid concerns and ensure transparency. The final version of the electoral list is set for publication on March 6.