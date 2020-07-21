GLOBAL MARKETS-Equity markets rebound on EU fund optimism; gold edges higher

Left Menu
Global equity markets rebounded on Monday on optimism the European Union would approve a recovery fund to help revive regional economies hit by the coronavirus, but worries about the pandemic's economic and human toll pushed gold prices higher. The euro rose to a 19-week high and Italy's borrowing costs fell to their lowest since early March on expectations for a fund of about 750 billion euros ($857.93 bln).

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 01:50 IST
The euro rose to a 19-week high and Italy's borrowing costs fell to their lowest since early March on expectations for a fund of about 750 billion euros ($857.93 bln).

The euro rose to a 19-week high and Italy's borrowing costs fell to their lowest since early March on expectations for a fund of about 750 billion euros ($857.93 bln). European shares also rose on recovery fund optimism while encouraging data from three COVID-19 vaccine candidates lifted equities on both sides of the Atlantic, with the Nasdaq reaching a new closing high - the seventh record close this month.

EU leaders appeared to be nearing agreement on the massive stimulus plan despite lingering tensions between them after four days of summit squabbling. Summit Chairman Charles Michel said he would present the 27 leaders with a new proposal and was confident it could be the basis for a deal many say is critical to dispel doubts about the bloc's very future.

AstraZeneca shares rose 1.45% after hitting a record high on news its COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, though it was too early to call the drug a success. "We're finally getting the details on these Phase I, Phase II studies that we kind of all expected to be positive, but it’s all about the Phase III and that's where everything and anything can go wrong," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at currency broker OANDA in New York.

Investors dropped cyclical stocks after a weeklong rally to return to the tech-centric leaders amid spiraling new cases of COVID-19 and investor hopes a vaccine will emerge to halt the pandemic's growing spread. While New York state recorded only eight deaths on Sunday and the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months, the virus has killed 140,000 Americans and infected some 3.7 million, both figures the highest in the world.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.85%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03%, the S&P 500 gained 0.84% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.51%. In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.73%.

The euro was up 0.16%, at $1.1444, while the yen gained 0.27%, to $107.2800. The euro hit its highest against the dollar since March 9, at $1.1467 after reports of recovery fund progress.

An attempt to reach a compromise on the recovery fund failed on Sunday. A deal envisaging 400 billion euros in grants - down from a proposed 500 billion euros - was rejected by the north, which said it saw 350 billion euros as the maximum. Gold prices jumped to their highest since September 2011 and silver hit a more-than-four-year peak as a spike in COVID-19 infections and hopes for increased stimulus measures supported safe-haven demand.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4% to $1,817.40 an ounce. Spot gold rose $5.90 to $1,814.80 an ounce. Oil prices were little changed as coronavirus cases mounted in many countries. But a flurry of announcements about a potential COVID-19 vaccine and ongoing talks over the EU recovery fund curbed losses.

Brent crude futures settled up 14 cents at $43.28 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 22 cents to settle at $40.81 a barrel. Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.26%, reversing early losses.

Chinese markets rose more than 2% after regulators raised the equity investment cap for insurers and encouraged mergers and acquisitions among brokerages and mutual fund houses. Prices for copper, a barometer of economic growth, fell after data showed rising inventories in Chinese warehouses and on concern that climbing coronavirus cases threatened a sustainable global recovery.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Latest News

NFL agrees to daily coronavirus testing

NFL players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests for at least the first two weeks of training camp after the union and the league reached an agreement on the matter Monday. The NFL Players Association demanded the protocol as part of a push fo...

NBA reports zero positive tests in last week

None of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 at the NBA campus in Florida returned positive tests over the past seven days, the league and union announced Monday. That is a good sign that the bubble environment is working as the NBA prepares...

Israel approves cellphone tracking of COVID-19 carriers for rest of year

Israels parliament voted on Monday to allow the countrys domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year amid a resurgence in new cases. The Shin Bets surveillance technology has been us...

UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic

British music magazine Q is folding after 34 years in business as the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a downturn in the media sector, forcing the publication to cease operations. The monthly magazines editor, Ted Kessler, announced its clo...
