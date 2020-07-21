Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investments announced for roading and flood protection projects

After suffering drought conditions for many months, Northland has now been overwhelmed by heavy rainfall in recent days with significant flooding occurring across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-07-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 07:30 IST
Investments announced for roading and flood protection projects
Shane Jones said some of the heaviest floodings were around the Moerewa area and damage had occurred on Ngapipito Rd. Image Credit: ANI

The Government has today announced investments from the Provincial Growth Fund and COVID Response and Recovery Fund towards roading and flood protection projects after flooding events in the Far North.

$14.2 million from the Provincial Growth Fund is being made available for roading projects. Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said the funds would be made available as soon as possible and that he had instructed officials to expedite all contracting with Far North District Council.

After suffering drought conditions for many months, Northland has now been overwhelmed by heavy rainfall in recent days with significant flooding occurring across the region.

Shane Jones said some of the heaviest floodings were around the Moerewa area and damage had occurred on Ngapipito Rd.

"Far North District Council has been struggling to upgrade, widen and correct road quality. I've no doubt the community will be relieved that this grant can address drainage, slip repairs, bridge improvements and other overdue matters."

The Government also announced $12.5 million to help combat future flooding events in Northland, through the infrastructure package under the COVID Response and Recovery Fund.

This specific flood resilience money has been approved by Cabinet as a part the $210 million global allocations announced last month for flood protection projects nationwide.

That funding comes from the tagged contingency set aside for infrastructure in Budget 2020.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the infrastructure projects funded by the COVID Fund are ones that are ready to get underway, in order to create jobs and support the immediate economic recovery.

"Along with helping to deal with the impact of the flooding, we're investing in infrastructure now to address some of the long-term challenges the New Zealand economy faces while stimulating economic activity as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19," Grant Robertson said.

"This grant is being made available to Northland Regional Council. I am confident that our regional leaders will work closely with Whangarei District Council to address flooding problems in their area," Shane Jones said.

"Last week I announced $30m in flood resilience funding for Otago and Southland, an area damaged by bad flooding earlier this year. Today's Northland announcement is a timely reminder of the importance of flood resilience investment."

Work includes river benching and setting back stopbanks, floodwall protection and constructing bypass spillways to divert water away in times of crisis.

"Our regional leaders know which parts of Northland are particularly vulnerable to flooding events. As my officials engage with the regional council, it is important that Whangarei, our largest city, and its concerns are addressed," Shane Jones said.

"I realise work has already started on flood issues in Awanui and North Hokianga. Obviously the urgency has grown after the recent destructive flood. I have been assured by the councils this work is definitely shovel-ready and represents an opportunity for rapid action.

"I will report back to Cabinet as to what emergency relief funds may be needed to deal with consequences of the flooding," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leeds defender Berardi out for up to nine months after ACL tear

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi faces up to nine months on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Sundays 3-1 win at Derby County, the Championship second-tier club have said. The 31-year-old Swi...

West Bengal Governor urges Mamata to give up 'confrontation', work for people

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give up confrontation and work together for the people of the state by following the Constitution and rule of law. Urge MamataOfficial to give up Confr...

Man, woman jump off building in Delhi's Dwarka, admitted to hospital

A woman and a man allegedly jumped off from the 4th floor of a building in Delhis Dwarka on Monday, said the Delhi Police. Both of them have been admitted to a hospital and are in an unconscious state. They jumped off from a building in Dwa...

Livestock birth-management firms placed on market for sale

Two livestock birth-management firms enabling New Zealand farmers to be among the most productive primary producers in the world has been placed on the market for sale.Cattle pregnancy testing company Ultra-Scan was established in 1994 to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020