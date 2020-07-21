Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian banks plan to limit debit card expense abroad to ease FX risk

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 21-07-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 08:49 IST
Nigerian banks plan to limit debit card expense abroad to ease FX risk
Representative image. Image Credit: pxfuel

Nigerian banks on July 20 have planned to reduce the amount that customers can spend abroad using debit cards, two lenders said, as banks try to limit foreign currency settlement risk, according to a news report by Naija 247 News.

The country is facing dollar shortages because of the sharp fall in the price of oil, Nigeria's main export, and domestic banks are trying to avoid transactions with hard currency.

Stanbic IBTC Bank, the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank has said it will halve the spending limit for offshore card transactions to USD500 per month from Monday and will limit cash withdrawals to USD100.

Another top tier lender Zenith Bank said it will temporarily suspend the use of debit cards abroad for cash withdrawals and cut the monthly spending limit abroad by more than half to USD200.

"This review is in response to today's economic realities," Zenith said in a notice, advising clients to request prepaid dollar cards.

Other lenders, Ecobank and Fidelity Bank have also lowered withdrawal limits for individuals while abroad.

Such moves have previously been at the behest of the central bank, but it was not clear if the regulator was behind the latest action. The central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

The bank is battling to conserve dollar reserves that are down 19 percent from a year ago. Last week it depreciated the currency on the official market prompting the naira to weaken on the black and over-the-counter spot markets.

Bankers told that it now takes more than six months to settle foreign lines of credit.

Nigeria is yet to resume forex sales to retail currency traders after it banned international travel as part of a lockdown measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed 778 people and infected more than 36,000.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leeds defender Berardi out for up to nine months after ACL tear

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi faces up to nine months on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Sundays 3-1 win at Derby County, the Championship second-tier club have said. The 31-year-old Swi...

West Bengal Governor urges Mamata to give up 'confrontation', work for people

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give up confrontation and work together for the people of the state by following the Constitution and rule of law. Urge MamataOfficial to give up Confr...

Man, woman jump off building in Delhi's Dwarka, admitted to hospital

A woman and a man allegedly jumped off from the 4th floor of a building in Delhis Dwarka on Monday, said the Delhi Police. Both of them have been admitted to a hospital and are in an unconscious state. They jumped off from a building in Dwa...

Livestock birth-management firms placed on market for sale

Two livestock birth-management firms enabling New Zealand farmers to be among the most productive primary producers in the world has been placed on the market for sale.Cattle pregnancy testing company Ultra-Scan was established in 1994 to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020