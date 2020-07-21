Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ouagadougou | Updated: 21-07-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 10:02 IST
WatsUp TV announces partnership with Guinea, Burkina Faso, and 40 other countries
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@WatsUpTV)

Pan African entertainment TV show, WatsUp TV has announced a partnership with Guinea Evasion TV and Burkina Faso's 3 TV, to extend its content onto the Canal+ platform thereby extending their viewership to over 40 countries and 7 million homes on the satellite platform, according to a news report by News Ghana.

The shows which will be produced and aired in French for the Francophone audience will feature a Top 10 countdown show and WatsUp TV playlist.

This initiative is expected to open the WatsUp TV's brand to a new market and present musicians and music promoters an opportunity to promote their content across the globe through this new platform instituted by WatsUp TV.

Commenting on this historic feat, Abdoulaye ABD Traore, CEO of WatsUp TV remarked that, the brand is growing to become a preferred platform for music artists to promote their songs to the whole African continent.

The show will air on Evasion TV from 31st July 2020 and will be shown on Fridays, from 3 pm to 5 pm and Sundays late-night 12:30 am to 2 am on Canal+ channel 241.

In Burkina Faso, WatsUp TV will air on Sundays from 5 PM to 6 PM via 3 TV on Canal+ channel 254. In Ghana, WatsUp TV currently airs daily and weekly on EBN Channel, TV7, and Max TV.

Some other programs to be featured on the show include WatsUp TV Official Show, It's Our Time, Fans Tweet Request, Trending News and Hot Jamz.

