Zoom to establish technology centre in Bengaluru

We are proud to provide our services for free to over 2,300 educational institutions in India during the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to continuing to work with the people and government of India hand-in-hand," said Eric S Yuan, CEO of Zoom. "We plan to hire key employees for the technology centre over the next few years, pulling from Indias highly-educated engineering talent pool.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:33 IST
Zoom to establish technology centre in Bengaluru
Zoom logo Image Credit: ANI

Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday said it will set up a new technology center here and hire key talent over the next few years to expand its presence in India. The decision was taken following the Zoom's increased level of adoption by users across India, the company said in a statement.

"From January to April 2020, Zoom has seen 6,700 percent growth in free user sign-ups in India," the statement read. The company said it already has an office in Mumbai and two data centers there and that its expansion into Bengaluru will supplement its existing research and development centers and support Zooms engineering leadership, which is based at its San Jose, California headquarters.

The exceptional engineering and IT talent made Zoom select Bengaluru, said the company adding that it will immediately begin recruiting DevOps engineers, IT, Security, and Business Operations headcount in the area. It also said the employees will work from home until the COVID-19 situation has improved.

"India is a strategically important country for Zoom and we expect to see continued growth and investment here. We are proud to provide our services for free to over 2,300 educational institutions in India during the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to continuing to work with the people and government of India hand-in-hand," said Eric S Yuan, CEO of Zoom.

"We plan to hire key employees for the technology center over the next few years, pulling from Indias highly-educated engineering talent pool. This facility will play a critical role in Zooms continued growth," he added.

President of Product and Engineering for Zoom, Velchamy Sankarlingam said, "The Bengaluru center will be an innovation hub for our communications platform."

