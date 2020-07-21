Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo to discuss tackling China with PM Johnson after Huawei ban

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss ways to tackle the growing might of China when he meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, just a week after London ordered a purge of Huawei gear from the 5G network.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:47 IST
Pompeo to discuss tackling China with PM Johnson after Huawei ban
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter ( @SecPompeo )

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss ways to tackle the growing might of China when he meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, just a week after London ordered a purge of Huawei gear from the 5G network. President Donald Trump lauded Johnson's ban on Huawei, though he also claimed he had forced London's hand due to concern over China, which he considers being the United States' main geopolitical rival of the 21st century.

As Britain toughens its stance on China due to its handling of the novel coronavirus and a crackdown in Hong Kong, Pompeo's visit is an attempt to stiffen Johnson's resolve and dangle the potential reward of a post-Brexit free trade deal, diplomats say. "We welcome news that the UK will prohibit new purchases of 5G equipment from Huawei and phase out existing Huawei equipment from its 5G telecommunications networks," the U.S. State Department said in a statement about the trip.

"The UK made this important decision to protect its national security interests, just as countries around the world are doing," it said. China says the West - and Washington in particular - is gripped by a mixture of anti-Chinese hysteria and colonial thinking about the communist state as it only seeks to bring prosperity to its 1.4 billion people.

China in 1979 had an economy that was smaller than Italy's, but after opening to foreign investment and introducing market reforms it has become the world's second-largest economy. China, whose $15 trillion economies is five times the size of the United Kingdom's, has warned London that its Huawei ban would hurt investment as Chinese companies had watched as London "dumped" the national telecoms champion.

Pompeo will discuss with Johnson so far vague intentions to create an alternative to Huawei. He is also due to meet Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law and the last British governor of Hong Kong Chris Patten.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Possible but not certain COVID-19 vaccine rolled out this year - Oxford developer

The University of Oxfords possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday.The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed t...

Eurozone shares hit March highs on EU deal optimism

Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive member states from a coronavirus-induced slump.An index of eurozone stocks rose 1.3 to touch its hig...

AIADMK MLAs stage walkout in Pondy Assembly protesting rechristening of scheme

The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday walked out of the Puducherry Assembly here protesting the rechristening of free breakfast scheme in schools after DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, after the House resumed its sitting and passed resolutions. AIADM...

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJP

In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a party of tweets as it is doing no work among people and losing one leader after another. Hitting b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020