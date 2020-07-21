Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders reach landmark EUR1.82 trillion Covid-19 recovery package

EU leaders agreed early on Tuesday to an unprecedented 1.8 trillion euros (2 trillion dollars) aid and budget deal aimed at helping hard-hit bloc members recover from the economic fallout of novel coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:56 IST
EU leaders reach landmark EUR1.82 trillion Covid-19 recovery package
The package includes the biggest-ever joint borrowing by 27 EU members (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

EU leaders agreed early on Tuesday to an unprecedented 1.8 trillion euros (2 trillion dollars) aid and budget deal aimed at helping hard-hit bloc members recover from the economic fallout of novel coronavirus pandemic. The package includes a 750 billion euros fund to be sent as loans and grants as well as a seven-year 1 trillion euros EU budget, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.

European Council President Charles Michel tweeted a brief message minutes after leaders adopted the plan: "Deal!" "We did it. Europe is strong, Europe is united. This is a good deal, this is a strong deal and most importantly this is the right deal for Europe right now," said Michel. "I believe this agreement will be seen as a pivotal moment for Europe's journey."

The breakthrough comes after more than four days of wrangling, with talks often stretching into the early hours. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for steering negotiations towards a European solution.

"Europe as a whole has now a big change to come out stronger from the crisis. Today we have taken a historic step that we can all be proud of," said von der Leyen. "Tonight is a big step toward recovery." Euronews reported that the recovery plan includes 390 billion euros worth of grants and 360 billion euros worth of loans due to a compromise with the so-called frugal four, now five, countries -- Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

Now the deal will have to pass the scrutiny of the European parliament, which will shortly convene a special plenary session. The package includes the biggest-ever joint borrowing by the 27 members of the bloc, and an initiative to send tens of billions of euros to countries hardest hit by the virus -- most notably heavily indebted Spain and Italy which had both called for major financial assistance from the EU. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Possible but not certain COVID-19 vaccine rolled out this year - Oxford developer

The University of Oxfords possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday.The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed t...

Eurozone shares hit March highs on EU deal optimism

Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive member states from a coronavirus-induced slump.An index of eurozone stocks rose 1.3 to touch its hig...

AIADMK MLAs stage walkout in Pondy Assembly protesting rechristening of scheme

The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday walked out of the Puducherry Assembly here protesting the rechristening of free breakfast scheme in schools after DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, after the House resumed its sitting and passed resolutions. AIADM...

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJP

In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a party of tweets as it is doing no work among people and losing one leader after another. Hitting b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020