Sumit Deb appointed CMD of National Mineral Development Corporation

Sumit Deb has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), iron ore mining major of the country, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday

Deb, at present Director (Personnel) in the NMDC, will have tenure till February 28, 2023, i.e. the date of his superannuation, it said

He succeeds N Baijendra Kumar who superannuates this month-end.