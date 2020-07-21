Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank may have clubbed GPS device with car loan

And there's nothing further to add. HDFC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Aditya Puri on Saturday while addressing shareholders in the annual general meeting had said that "disciplinary action" has been taken against a few employees from the auto loans business for exhibiting "personal misconduct".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:37 IST
HDFC Bank may have clubbed GPS device with car loan

In a possible breach of regulatory guidelines, borrowers of HDFC Bank were forced to take GPS devices along with the purchase of car for about four years till December 2019, sources said. According to sources, the executives of the country's largest private sector lender compelled vehicle loan customers to get Global Positioning System (GPS) devices costing Rs 18,000-20,000 during 2015 to 2019.

Reportedly, these GPS devices were of a particular make indicating at conflict of interest and violation of regulatory norms. On this issue, an HDFC Bank spokesperson said, "As you are aware we have said (Mr Puri's AGM address) what we had to in the matter. And there's nothing further to add.

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Aditya Puri on Saturday while addressing shareholders in the annual general meeting had said that "disciplinary action" has been taken against a few employees from the auto loans business for exhibiting "personal misconduct". Puri denied there being any "conflict of interest" found by a probe launched following whistleblower complaints.

"Enquiry did bring out another aspect related to personal misconduct exhibited by a set of individuals for which appropriate disciplinary actions have been taken," Puri had said. There are allegations that GPS devices were bundled along with the loan and those who refused to take it were generally denied loan sanction.

The Banking Regulation Act, 1949, stipulates certain businesses that a bank may engage in, apart from its role as a lender. These have been defined under 15 broad sub-categories and the Act clearly states that “no banking company shall engage in any form of business other than those referred to in sub-section (1)". A former group head of secured vehicle loans was denied an extension after receiving two post-retirement extensions in March.

Auto loans contributed a fifth of the bank's retail loans and a tenth of its overall assets. Outstanding auto loans reduced to Rs 81,082 crore as of June 2020, from Rs 83,935 crore in March and Rs 81,913 crore in the year-ago period. It can be noted that auto sales were also in the slow lane for much of the year.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

World shares rise after EU reaches deal to support economies

Global stock markets rose on Tuesday after European leaders worked out a deal to support their virus-stricken economies. Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and London after a day of gains in Asia, while US futures pointed to gains on Wall Stre...

Feel like I'm at beginning of new journey: Eric Dier after signing contract extension with Tottenham

After signing a contract extension with Tottenham, Eric Dier expressed elation and said he feels like he is at the beginning of a new journey. I feel like that 20-year-old when I first arrived. Thats the feeling I have right now. I feel lik...

China warns UK against ‘interference’ on Hong Kong

China has hit back with a warning that Britain must bear the consequences if it continues what it believes is interference in its internal affairs after the UK suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Ra...

Unspecified number of deer swept away in swollen Ganga, 7 rescued: Officilas

An unspecified number of deers were swept away in the Ganga while seven of the bunch were rescued near here, said officials on Monday. The bunch of deer, apparently trapped in a swollen Ganga near Hardwar amid the incessant rains, was swept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020