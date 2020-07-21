Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Elxsi Q1 net profit up over 41% to Rs 68.8 cr

In a statement, the company said the growth was driven by its largest division - Embedded Product Design (EPD). Within EPD, the Media and Communications vertical grew by 23.3 per cent year-on-year, while the healthcare vertical grew by 26.5 per cent y-o-y.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:26 IST
Tata Elxsi Q1 net profit up over 41% to Rs 68.8 cr

Design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi on Tuesday said its net profit has increased 41.1 per cent to Rs 68.87 crore for the June 2020 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 48.79 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose over 10.7 per cent to Rs 400.48 crore for the said quarter from Rs 361.71 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, it added. "It was a pretty satisfying quarter - although we did see general sluggishness across all verticals at the end of last quarter and beginning of this quarter, the Media and Communications, and Healthcare verticals recovered strongly to post sequential growth," Tata Elxsi CEO and Managing Director Manoj Raghavan said.

Software development and services contributed Rs 390.42 crore, while system integration and support services accounted for Rs 10.06 crore of the said quarter's revenue. In a statement, the company said the growth was driven by its largest division - Embedded Product Design (EPD).

Within EPD, the Media and Communications vertical grew by 23.3 per cent year-on-year, while the healthcare vertical grew by 26.5 per cent y-o-y. Transportation vertical continues to be impacted owing to muted sales and sales forecasts from OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) leading to reduction in spends and deal deferrals across the transportation value chain, the statement said.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong protesters gather on anniversary of mob attack

Small groups of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators gathered on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, and demanded justice for victims of the violence and broader fre...

Pakistan issues last warning to TikTok over vulgar content

Pakistans telecommunications regulator issued a final warning to short-form video app TikTok on Monday over explicit content posted on the platform, while live-streaming app Bigo Live was blocked for the same reason. TikTok, owned by China-...

India's COVID-19 fatality rate drops to 2.43% from 3.36% on Jun 17: Health Ministry

Indias COVID-19 fatality rate has dropped significantly to 2.43 percent from 3.36 percent on June 17 due to effective clinical management of coronavirus cases, the Centre said on Tuesday, asserting the country has handled the pandemic relat...

2 cattle smugglers arrested following encounter with UP police

Siddharthnagar district police arrested two alleged cattle smugglers on Tuesday following an encounter in which one of the accused was injured, officials said. On Monday, locals of Karjahan village informed police about remains of cattle fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020