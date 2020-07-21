Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rescuing viable firm more important than failing to liquidate unviable co amid COVID-19: Sahoo

Rescuing a viable firm is far more important than failing to liquidate an unviable company in the current coronavirus crisis, IBBI Chairperson M S Sahoo has said and asserted that limited suspension of the insolvency law ensures it is firmly grounded in the service of the economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:27 IST
Rescuing viable firm more important than failing to liquidate unviable co amid COVID-19: Sahoo

Rescuing a viable firm is far more important than failing to liquidate an unviable company in the current coronavirus crisis, IBBI Chairperson M S Sahoo has said and asserted that limited suspension of the insolvency law ensures it is firmly grounded in the service of the economy. Amid economic disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government has suspended initiation of resolution process with respect to defaults arising during the COVID-19 period under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The suspension of the provisions of the IBC, which provides for a market-linked and time-bound resolution of stressed assets, could be extended by up to one year. Asserting that the purpose and the direction of the insolvency law have now taken stronger roots, Sahoo said "the limited suspension, in fact, ensures that the law is firmly grounded in the service of the economy." The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is a key institution in implementing the Code.

While noting that the insolvency law typically aims to rescue a viable firm and liquidate an unviable firm, the IBBI chief said in the present circumstances, there are two policy choices. "If insolvency framework is suspended, unviable firms would not be liquidated; and if it is not suspended, viable firms would be liquidated. The first choice fails to liquidate an unviable firm, which can be rectified in the following quarter or year.

"The second choice liquidates a viable one forever, which cannot be undone. Rescuing a viable firm is, therefore, far more important than failing to liquidate an unviable one during the current crisis," Sahoo told PTI in an e-mail interview. Further, he said the second choice provides a breathing space, when many companies, which are failing solely on account of COVID-19, would bounce back on their own as soon as normalcy is restored.

"Or they would at least recalibrate their operations and businesses to an 'all-new normal'. The limited suspension, in fact, ensures that the law is firmly grounded in the service of the economy," he added. In June, the IBC (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 was issued to prevent companies from being pushed into insolvency proceedings for their failure to service debt obligations on account of the pandemic-induced stress.

For now, entities cannot seek resolution under the IBC for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020. On March 25, the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections came into force. However, corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) can be initiated for defaults existing before the onset of COVID-19 and for defaults arising after it recedes. Also, applications already filed for initiation of CIRP, ongoing CIRPs, corporate liquidations, and voluntary liquidations have not been suspended.

"What has been suspended is initiation of CIRP in respect of a default arising during the COVID-19 period only, which could be six months to one year. The rest of the Code is in operation. This is like a precise keyhole surgery matching the need," Sahoo said. According to him, the insolvency law's primary objective is to rescue the lives of companies from natural death arising from competition and innovation in normal circumstances.

"With demand dwindling and supply chains hit around the globe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies, which were doing well earlier, are now reeling under stress. Some of them are at the brink of default, not because of market pressures, but because of force majeure circumstances. "The insolvency law must continue to rescue such companies with renewed vigour," he said.

On efforts made by the IBBI during the April-June quarter considering the impact of lockdown on economic activities, Sahoo said it has taken an accommodative stance in various matters. Among other measures, several regulations were amended to allow additional time for various compliances and filings by insolvency professionals.

The IBBI also amended several regulations to exclude the period of lockdown imposed by the central government in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak for the purposes of the timeline for any activity, subject to the overall time limit provided in the Code. "It (IBBI) promoted use of technology by IPAs (Insolvency Professional Agencies) and RVOs (Registered Valuer Organisations) for delivery of educational programmes and continuing professional education," he added.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Face mask fashion: Cuban quinceaneras in the coronavirus era

Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus p...

France defends EU recovery plan after far-left, right broadsides

Frances foreign minister dismissed accusations by far-right and far-left parties in the country that President Emmanuel Macron had struck an EU economic recovery deal that sold Paris short, saying it was historic and showed European solidar...

Designer Vivienne Westwood leads protest supporting Assange

Veteran fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood posed in a giant bird cage in London Tuesday to show her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and call for his extradition to the US to be stopped. Dressed in a canary yellow o...

Amazon to hold Prime Day sale in India next month

E-commerce giant Amazon will hold its Prime Day sale in India on August 6-7 as it looks to revive sales and help sellers, many of whom have seen a significant impact on business on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its fourth year in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020