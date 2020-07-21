COVID-19: JLL survey says majority of Indian, APAC employees miss office environment

A majority of employees surveyed in five countries, including India, said they missed going to office as there was no human interaction while working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey. Around 82 per cent of Indian employees and 61 per cent staff in Asia Pacific who participated in the survey missed going to office, JLL India said in a statement. The findings of the survey are based on the views of 1,500 office employees from five countries across Asia Pacific, JLL India said. The company spokesperson declined to share the number of Indians employees who participated in the survey. In India as well as across Asia Pacific, JLL said that employees indicated that they would favour a hybrid model combining more flexible work arrangements in the future. "Employees across India have adapted to work from home arrangements throughout the COVID-19 crisis, but the majority will welcome a return to the office," it said. According to the survey findings, JLL said that 82 per cent of office employees surveyed in India have missed working from office and cited lack of personal interaction as the primary factor behind this sentiment. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has transitioned 66 per cent of the surveyed employees in India into work from home arrangements, it added. JLL India is a leading property consultant in the country and posted a revenue of over Rs 4,000 crore during the 2018-19 fiscal year.