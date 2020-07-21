Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: JLL survey says majority of Indian, APAC employees miss office environment

A majority of employees surveyed in five countries, including India, said they missed going to office as there was no human interaction while working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey. Around 82 per cent of Indian employees and 61 per cent staff in Asia Pacific who participated in the survey missed going to office, JLL India said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:47 IST
COVID-19: JLL survey says majority of Indian, APAC employees miss office environment

A majority of employees surveyed in five countries, including India, said they missed going to office as there was no human interaction while working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey. Around 82 per cent of Indian employees and 61 per cent staff in Asia Pacific who participated in the survey missed going to office, JLL India said in a statement. The findings of the survey are based on the views of 1,500 office employees from five countries across Asia Pacific, JLL India said. The company spokesperson declined to share the number of Indians employees who participated in the survey. In India as well as across Asia Pacific, JLL said that employees indicated that they would favour a hybrid model combining more flexible work arrangements in the future. "Employees across India have adapted to work from home arrangements throughout the COVID-19 crisis, but the majority will welcome a return to the office," it said. According to the survey findings, JLL said that 82 per cent of office employees surveyed in India have missed working from office and cited lack of personal interaction as the primary factor behind this sentiment. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has transitioned 66 per cent of the surveyed employees in India into work from home arrangements, it added. JLL India is a leading property consultant in the country and posted a revenue of over Rs 4,000 crore during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India, Spain vow to strengthen economic ties for post-COVID recovery

India and Spain on Tuesday agreed to strengthen bilateral economic relations for post-COVID recovery and exchanged views on key global issues including counter-terrorism and multilateral cooperation at international foraThe sixth Foreign Of...

In U.S. South, governors clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas.In Texas, Gover...

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developer cautious on 2020 roll-out

The University of Oxfords possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday. The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, p...

Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to ensure strict compliance to ban orders; warns of action on violation

After banning 59 apps of Chinese origin, the government on Tuesday directed them to ensure strict compliance to its orders, and warned of serious action in case of any violation, according to an official source. The government on June 29 ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020