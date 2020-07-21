Left Menu
Development News Edition

HUL temporarily shuts 3 factories after employees tested COVID positive

FMCG major HUL has temporarily shut down operations of its three factories as several employees in those plants have been tested positive for COVID-19, its Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:54 IST
HUL temporarily shuts 3 factories after employees tested COVID positive

FMCG major HUL has temporarily shut down operations of its three factories as several employees in those plants have been tested positive for COVID-19, its Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said on Tuesday. The three factories are located at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttrakhand and one in West Bengal, and around 5,000 people were employed there.

"There have been these three factories, but I am very confident that we will be able to, in the near future, restart the operations. So, I am very confident that Rajahmundry should be starting very shortly. And then also, in Haridwar we've been working with the authorities," he said while speaking to reporters during the company's earnings conference call. HUL has 28 factories spread across the country to cater to the demand.

According to Mehta, for HUL, the safety of the employee is paramount.  "For us safety is paramount, and we believe we have, in all operations set up, the highest standards of safety, hygiene in the way we operate. But when we see some incidents happening of positive cases, then we go in for extensive testing of all our employees. So we shut down the factory, go into the root causes, do the contact tracing, do the testing. "And then after we have decontaminated the factories, then, with those people who have tested negative, we re-start the operation," he said.

On being asked about the total number of the people, employed by HUL in all these factories, Mehta said it would be around 5,000. "Those who have turned positive, our entire focus is looking after them... Those who have been tested, we would only bring them back once they have been tested negative. Our biggest focus, if such (thing) happens, is to look after them," he added.

While talking about rural growth, Mehta said now it is having a faster growth as urban markets. "Rural India constitutes around 40 per cent of our sales and a bit more of the volume," he said.

According to him, the consumption in the rural area goes up when there is more money in the hands of people. "In this case, we are concerned because in the quarter preceding crisis (COVID), the rural growth has come down and the good thing is that the government is helping as MANREGA outlay has gone up, the direct transfer of money has been extended and free food and very important harvest is good," he said.

However, Mehta also said it was difficult to share about the underline consumption trends of rural areas as there are severe supply constraints..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: A year to go, rearranged Toky Games still shrouded; Michael Bennett retires after 11 NFL seasons and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Olympics A year to go, rearranged Tokyo Games still shrouded in uncertaintyTokyo 2020 organisers will host celebrations marking the one-year countdown to the Olympics on Thursday but with...

Delhi's sero-survey found around 23 per cent people had exposure to coronavirus: Govt

A sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed in Delhi had an exposure to the novel coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday. According to Director of the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC Dr Suj...

Human organs of brain-dead man in Kerala airlifted for transplant

Kochi Kerala India, July 21 ANI The Kerala Police on Tuesday transported a human heart, a hand, and a small intestine in a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi. Anujith, was declared brain-dead on Tuesday morning at KIMS Hospital in ...

Karnataka: BMTC to commence bus services on Wednesday

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC on Tuesday announced the commencement of bus services for the general public from Wednesday. We will operate 1,500 bus services in Bengaluru city on major routes between 6 am and 8 pm, e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020