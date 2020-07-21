Crisil Apr-Jun net profit falls 0.8 pc to Rs 66.3 cr

Ratings firm Crisil on Tuesday reported a marginal 0.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for April-June quarter at Rs 66.3 crore. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 66.9 crore in the June quarter a year ago.

Crisil's income from operations rose 13.5 per cent to Rs 471.8 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 415.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income grew 13.2 per cent to Rs 484 crore from Rs 427.7 crore a year ago, it added.

Financials for the quarter include the performance of Greenwich Associates LLC (Greenwich), which the company acquired in January-March quarter. Excluding Greenwich, income from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was higher by 2.2 per cent and profit after tax higher by 28.5 per cent as compared with corresponding quarter of the previous year, it added.

"Our businesses demonstrated strong resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant lockdowns. Ratings continued its growth trajectory and we saw good demand for our global risk & analytics offerings," Crisil MD and CEO Ashu Suyash said. "The acquisition of Greenwich enabled acquisition of new clients and strengthened our presence in the global benchmarking analytics space. Deep commitment and efforts of our people, high client engagement and several proactive measures were key contributors to overall results," he added.

The company's board of directors declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for financial year ending December 31, 2020, Crisil said. Shares of the company on Tuesday closed 1.35 per cent lower at Rs 1,708.05 apiece on the BSE.