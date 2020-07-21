Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crisil Apr-Jun net profit falls 0.8 pc to Rs 66.3 cr

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 66.9 crore in the June quarter a year ago. Crisil's income from operations rose 13.5 per cent to Rs 471.8 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 415.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:43 IST
Crisil Apr-Jun net profit falls 0.8 pc to Rs 66.3 cr

Ratings firm Crisil on Tuesday reported a marginal 0.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for April-June quarter at Rs 66.3 crore. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 66.9 crore in the June quarter a year ago.

Crisil's income from operations rose 13.5 per cent to Rs 471.8 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 415.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income grew 13.2 per cent to Rs 484 crore from Rs 427.7 crore a year ago, it added.

Financials for the quarter include the performance of Greenwich Associates LLC (Greenwich), which the company acquired in January-March quarter. Excluding Greenwich, income from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was higher by 2.2 per cent and profit after tax higher by 28.5 per cent as compared with corresponding quarter of the previous year, it added.

"Our businesses demonstrated strong resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant lockdowns. Ratings continued its growth trajectory and we saw good demand for our global risk & analytics offerings," Crisil MD and CEO Ashu Suyash said. "The acquisition of Greenwich enabled acquisition of new clients and strengthened our presence in the global benchmarking analytics space. Deep commitment and efforts of our people, high client engagement and several proactive measures were key contributors to overall results," he added.

The company's board of directors declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for financial year ending December 31, 2020, Crisil said. Shares of the company on Tuesday closed 1.35 per cent lower at Rs 1,708.05 apiece on the BSE.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt raises Ayush doctors' salary for six months

The Karnataka Government on Tuesday decided to increase the salaries of Ayush doctors for the next six months. The decision was taken in the Task Force Committee meeting chaired by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday.Ayush d...

9 killed in landslides in Nepal

At least nine people, including two children, were killed in landslides triggered by incessant rains in Nepal, home ministry officials said here on Tuesday. Two children below the age of five were buried alive under a landslide in Tokha mun...

Sports News Roundup: A year to go, rearranged Toky Games still shrouded; Michael Bennett retires after 11 NFL seasons and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Olympics A year to go, rearranged Tokyo Games still shrouded in uncertaintyTokyo 2020 organisers will host celebrations marking the one-year countdown to the Olympics on Thursday but with...

Delhi's sero-survey found around 23 per cent people had exposure to coronavirus: Govt

A sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed in Delhi had an exposure to the novel coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday. According to Director of the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC Dr Suj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020