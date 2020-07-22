Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund

"It's a significant step towards a more integrated and united Europe, which should boost the region's appeal to global investors and facilitate its re-rating," said Barclays' head of European equity strategy Emmanuel Cau. Hopes that vaccines might be ready by year's end also backed the risk-on sentiment and helped push Italian government bond yields to their lowest since early March.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 01:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund

World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 18 months on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive regional economies ravaged by the coronavirus. The agreement after five days of haggling drove down the risk premium on European assets and pushed gold to its highest in almost nine years. Bullion got an extra boost from a weaker dollar and expectations of more U.S. stimulus from Washington.

The willingness to raise a 750 billion-euro ($857 billion) fund in capital markets on behalf of all 27 EU states was an unprecedented act of solidarity in almost seven decades of European integration. EU summit Chairman Charles Michel presented the final plan as a "pivotal" moment to dispel doubts about the bloc's future.

The risk of a European break-up receded and the fund should support regional growth over the medium term, Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers, told investors. Germany's DAX index entered positive territory for the year before paring gains to end up 0.96%. The euro rose 0.68% to $1.1522 after touching $1.1539, its highest since early January 2019. The single currency has gained more than 6% in the past three months.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.31%. MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets advanced 0.63% to highs last seen in February, when markets crashed on coronavirus fears. "It's a significant step towards a more integrated and united Europe, which should boost the region's appeal to global investors and facilitate its re-rating," said Barclays' head of European equity strategy Emmanuel Cau.

Hopes that vaccines might be ready by year's end also backed the risk-on sentiment and helped push Italian government bond yields to their lowest since early March. Italy will be a main beneficiary of the fund, as will Spain, Greece, Portugal, Poland and Hungary, whose government bonds also rallied. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the S&P 500 added 0.17% after regaining positive territory Monday for the year for the first time since June 8. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.81%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 1.8 basis points to 0.602% after earlier sliding below 0.6%. With the EU recovery plan sealed, investors will now focus on further U.S. stimulus after $3 trillion was injected earlier this year.

U.S. congressional negotiations aimed at hammering out an agreement on a new coronavirus aid package intensified as COVID-19 infections and deaths surged to record levels across the United States. Emerging markets stocks surged 2.12%. Major equity indexes have rebounded 45% off March lows, boosted by record levels of government and central bank stimulus to cushion the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns and large-scale unemployment.

Markets have become polarized, with investors either overly exuberant or terrified the sky is falling, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. They are ignoring stretched valuations or buying 10-year debt instruments with negative yields, he said.

"This is the day of the extremists on both sides, very much as it is in politics," Kelly said. "The boring moderates in the middle are probably where the value is right now rather in the extremes of safety or exuberance." Asian shares overnight followed a tech-led rally Monday on Wall Street that pushed the Nasdaq to its seventh closing high this month. The Sydney stock market clocked its best day in over a month with a 2.6% jump.

Oil prices rose more than 3% before paring some gains. Brent crude futures settled up $1.04 at $44.32 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose $1.15 to settle at $41.96 a barrel. Gold, which tends to benefit from massive stimulus as the metal is seen as a hedge against rising prices and currency debasement, rose to an almost nine-year high. Silver breached $20 for the first time since September 2016.

Spot gold prices rose $24.4968 to $1,839.89 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.5% at $1,843.9. "What's really driving the gold market is stimulus and we are going to get more of it. It's the eye candy that's driving sentiment right now," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK to give security services more powers to stop foreign interference- The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to give security services more powers to stop foreign interference in Britain, The Times newspaper reported. The government is preparing to push ahead with a new counter-espionage legislation...

Britain nears abandoning Brexit trade deal hope - The Telegraph

Britain and the European Union will fail to sign a post-Brexit trade deal, with only a few days left before Prime Minister Boris Johnsons July deadline, The Telegraph reported.The UK governments assumption is that there will not be a deal, ...

Trump: Americans should wear a mask when they cannot keep social distance

President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric on facial coverings, encouraged Americans on Tuesday to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance from people around them in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In his fi...

New York, Chicago promise court fight if Trump sends federal agents

The mayors of New York City and Chicago said on Tuesday they would take President Donald Trump to court if he sent U.S. government agents to police their cities, but both predicted he would not follow through on a threat that has sparked wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020